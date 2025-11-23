Smriti Mandhana to get married today to Palash Muchhal: Inside her secret love story | Off the field News

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana at their mehendi ceremony (X)

Smriti Mandhana, one of Indian cricket’s biggest icons and a recent World Cup champion, is set to tie the knot with music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal this Sunday. The pair will marry in an intimate afternoon ceremony in Sangli, Maharashtra, Mandhana’s hometown, bringing to a close a week filled with joyful pre-wedding celebrations. Fans have been delighted to see a more expressive and playful side of the usually reserved opener during the festivities.

Smriti Mandhana & Palash Muchhal’s Mehendi Ceremony (X)

The wedding guest list will be a close-knit one, limited to immediate family and a few close companions, perfectly in line with the couple’s preference for privacy. The ceremony comes shortly after Mandhana’s starring role in India’s victorious Women’s World Cup campaign, adding emotional weight to the occasion. Mandhana and Muchhal’s love story dates back to 2019, when they first connected through mutual friends in Mumbai’s artistic circles. Their bond grew steadily, even as both juggled demanding careers — Smriti at the forefront of Indian cricket and Palash well-established in the film and music industry. Determined to protect their relationship from public scrutiny, they kept it away from the spotlight for years while supporting each other through their professional highs.

Smriti Mandhana & Palash Muchhal (X)

It wasn’t until July 2024, on their five-year anniversary, that they finally made their relationship public with a simple, heartfelt social media post. From there, the couple began to embrace sharing glimpses of their life together, including a widely talked-about moment after India’s ODI World Cup triumph.

Smriti Mandhana & Palash Muchhal (X)

Their journey reached a touching milestone when Palash proposed at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium, moments after India’s title win. Leading a blindfolded Smriti onto the same pitch where she had made history, he knelt with a ring to ask for her hand. Palash even immortalised his commitment with a tattoo of her initials and jersey number, “SM18”, on his forearm. The couple is now ready to formalise their long-running relationship on November 23, 2025 — a date certain to be remembered as fondly as their many shared milestones.