রবিবার, ২৩ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:৫৬ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
If Not A Superstar, Here’s A Surprising Job Amitabh Bachchan Says He Would Be Doing In Allahabad Smriti Mandhana’s sangeet ceremony: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil & teammates steal the show with dance tribute – watch | Cricket News ২৬ নভেম্বর সমতা লেদারের পর্ষদ সভা – Corporate Sangbad Smriti Mandhana to get married today to Palash Muchhal: Inside her secret love story | Off the field News Who Will Direct Thalaivar 173 After Sundar C’s Exit? Rajinikanth’s Film Finds New Contenders | Regional Cinema News মানবতাবিরোধী অপরাধের দুই মামলায় ট্রাইব্যুনালে ১৩ সেনা কর্মকর্তা – Corporate Sangbad Kriti Sanon Voices Alarm Over Delhi’s Toxic Air: ‘It’s Getting Worse, Something Needs To Be Done’ | Bollywood News ডারউইনে ঘূর্ণিঝড় ‘ফিনার’ আঘাত, বিমানবন্দর বন্ধ ও ব্যাপক ক্ষতি Special Lecture on Revelation Open to All Nations Emerges as Hub for “Religious Harmony”.. India won’t send boxers to IBA World Meet | Boxing News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Smriti Mandhana to get married today to Palash Muchhal: Inside her secret love story | Off the field News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ২৩ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ২ সময় দেখুন
Smriti Mandhana to get married today to Palash Muchhal: Inside her secret love story | Off the field News


Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana at their mehendi ceremony (X)

Smriti Mandhana, one of Indian cricket’s biggest icons and a recent World Cup champion, is set to tie the knot with music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal this Sunday. The pair will marry in an intimate afternoon ceremony in Sangli, Maharashtra, Mandhana’s hometown, bringing to a close a week filled with joyful pre-wedding celebrations. Fans have been delighted to see a more expressive and playful side of the usually reserved opener during the festivities.

Smriti Mandhana & Palash Muchhal's Mehendi Ceremony

Smriti Mandhana & Palash Muchhal’s Mehendi Ceremony (X)

The wedding guest list will be a close-knit one, limited to immediate family and a few close companions, perfectly in line with the couple’s preference for privacy. The ceremony comes shortly after Mandhana’s starring role in India’s victorious Women’s World Cup campaign, adding emotional weight to the occasion. Mandhana and Muchhal’s love story dates back to 2019, when they first connected through mutual friends in Mumbai’s artistic circles. Their bond grew steadily, even as both juggled demanding careers — Smriti at the forefront of Indian cricket and Palash well-established in the film and music industry. Determined to protect their relationship from public scrutiny, they kept it away from the spotlight for years while supporting each other through their professional highs.

Smriti Mandhana & Palash Muchhal

Smriti Mandhana & Palash Muchhal (X)

It wasn’t until July 2024, on their five-year anniversary, that they finally made their relationship public with a simple, heartfelt social media post. From there, the couple began to embrace sharing glimpses of their life together, including a widely talked-about moment after India’s ODI World Cup triumph.

Smriti Mandhana & Palash Muchhal

Smriti Mandhana & Palash Muchhal (X)

Their journey reached a touching milestone when Palash proposed at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium, moments after India’s title win. Leading a blindfolded Smriti onto the same pitch where she had made history, he knelt with a ring to ask for her hand. Palash even immortalised his commitment with a tattoo of her initials and jersey number, “SM18”, on his forearm. The couple is now ready to formalise their long-running relationship on November 23, 2025 — a date certain to be remembered as fondly as their many shared milestones.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Smriti Mandhana’s sangeet ceremony: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil & teammates steal the show with dance tribute – watch | Cricket News

Smriti Mandhana’s sangeet ceremony: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil & teammates steal the show with dance tribute – watch | Cricket News

India won’t send boxers to IBA World Meet | Boxing News

India won’t send boxers to IBA World Meet | Boxing News

‘Even when I wasn’t inside the ring, I didn’t stop fighting’ — Parveen Hooda seals golden comeback | Boxing News

‘Even when I wasn’t inside the ring, I didn’t stop fighting’ — Parveen Hooda seals golden comeback | Boxing News

IND vs SA: Kuldeep Yadav’s art of spin revives memories of classic Indian Test cricket | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Kuldeep Yadav’s art of spin revives memories of classic Indian Test cricket | Cricket News

Historic! First time since the 19th century: Perth Test breaks century-old records | Cricket News

Historic! First time since the 19th century: Perth Test breaks century-old records | Cricket News

India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: India eyeing to bowl out South Africa under 300 in Guwahati Test

India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: India eyeing to bowl out South Africa under 300 in Guwahati Test

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST