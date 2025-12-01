Smriti Mandhana wedding postponed: Has Palash Muchhal also deleted Instagram posts? | Cricket News

Indian women’s cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal’s wedding, which was scheduled for November 23, was postponed after unexpected health emergencies in the family.The sequence began when Mandhana’s father, Shriniwas, fell ill on the wedding day and had to be taken to a hospital. A day later, groom-to-be Palash Muchhal was also admitted to a hospital in Sangli, which is Mandhana’s hometown. He was then moved to Mumbai for further treatment and rest.

Mandhana’s manager confirmed the postponement and said the families decided to delay the wedding because of these health-related developments. After the announcement, Mandhana removed all wedding-linked posts from her official Instagram account. However, some other photographs with Palash are still available on his social media pages.Both Shriniwas and Palash have now been discharged from the hospital and are recovering. However, the families have not announced a revised date for the ceremony.There has been interest in whether Palash also deleted his wedding content. As of Monday, he has not removed the video of him proposing to Smriti Mandhana. The proposal took place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, which is the same venue where the Indian women’s team won the Women’s World Cup 2025. Palash uploaded this proposal video on Instagram on November 21. Meanwhile, Team India batter Jemimah Rodrigues, who is a close friend of Mandhana, has withdrawn from the remaining matches of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) to stay with her during this period. The postponement has come only weeks after India’s win in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, where Mandhana played a major role in the team’s campaign.