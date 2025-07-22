Advertise here
মঙ্গলবার , ২২ জুলাই ২০২৫
Soha Ali Khan And Inaaya Are Giving 'Face-Lift' To A Special Area In The House | Bollywood News

Soha Ali Khan And Inaaya Are Giving ‘Face-Lift’ To A Special Area In The House | Bollywood News


Soha Ali Khan shared a picture where little Inaaya could be seen painting a small doll house door with a lot of concentration.

Soha Ali Khan was last seen in Chhorii 2. (Photo Source: Instagram)

Soha Ali Khan and her daughter Inaaya are the fun loving mother-daughter duo and they often prove this through the activities they undertake. In the latest, Soha and Inaaya decided to refurbish a special area in their house. Soha shared a picture where little Inaaya could be seen painting a small doll house door with a lot of concentration. The door was painted purple while Inaaya was busy finishing the letter box.

Along with the picture, Soha wrote, “We have had our tooth fairy portal enchanted door for over two years now and it’s getting a much needed face- lift.” Some weeks back, the actress visited the Maldives with her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya. Soha shared a number of pictures, giving fans a glimpse into her lovely holiday.

In the first picture in the album, Kunal and Soha posed as picture-perfect couples. It is followed by another photo of the duo, who looked adorable together in their comfortable outfits. A subsequent photo included a stunning solo shot of Soha in a pool. Next, we see a mother-daughter pose for a candid photo. In one photograph, the couple is seen enjoying a lavish breakfast against a picturesque backdrop. More photographs of the family follow as Soha rests on the beach with her daughter, Inaaya.

On the work front, Soha Ali Khan was last seen in Chhorri 2. The film, starring Nushrratt Bharuccha. The plot revolves around a mother fighting a superstitious cult to protect her seven-year-old daughter. It is the sequel to Chhorri. Directed by Vishal Furia, the horror film was released on Amazon Prime on April 11. The film was a remake of Furia’s 2017 Marathi film, Lapachhapi. Vishal Furia directed both instalments. Chhorii 2 marked Soha’s return to the screen after a long absence. Before the horror drama, Soha appeared in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watch on Bollywood celebrities and their social media.

News movies » bollywood Soha Ali Khan And Inaaya Are Giving ‘Face-Lift’ To A Special Area In The House
