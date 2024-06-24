সোমবার , ২৪ জুন ২০২৪ | ১০ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Sonakshi Sinha Blushes Hard As She and Zaheer Iqbal Perform FIRST Dance on ‘Afreen Afreen’ | Watch

sonakshi sinha zaheer iqbal first wedding dance 2024 06 d995dab029ca176b9f0611fd6d01dc9c


Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal perform their first dance as newlyweds.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal perform their first dance as newlyweds.

Sonakshi Sinha looked stunning in a red saree as she and husband Zaheer Iqbal made the first public appearance after their intimate wedding.

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal on June 23. The couple dated for seven years before taking their relationship to the next level. While they got hitched in an intimate ceremony, the couple hosted a grand reception for their friends from the film industry. Sonakshi and Zaheer also performed their first dance as newlyweds at their reception which took place at Bastian in Mumbai.

In a video, shared by Voompla, Sonakshi was seen blushing hard as her husband gently touched her face during their performance. The couple danced to Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s popular song ‘Afreen Afreen’. Sonakshi looked stunning in a red silk saree. She also sported sindoor and red bindi and tied her hair in a bun with white gajra.

Several celebrities including Salman Khan, Kajol, Vidya Balan, Rekha, Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tabu and Anil Kapoor, among others attended Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s star-studded reception.

Sonakshi and Zaheer jointly shared the first photos from their intimate wedding ceremony on Instagram on Sunday. However, the couple turned off their comment section as they have been subjected to immense trolling, owing to their inter-faith marriage.

Sharing the pics, the newlyweds wrote, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever. Sonakshi ♾️ Zaheer 23.06.2024.”

Sonakshi and Zaheer got married under the Special Marriage Act at Sonakshi’s house in Mumbai. Earlier, Zaheer’s father had clarified that Sonakshi would not be converting to Islam. Sonakshi’s father Shatrughan Sinha, who was reportedly upset with her sudden wedding plans, was present at the ceremony with his wife Poonam Sinha.

Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes br



