Sonakshi Sinha Meets In-Laws Ahead of Wedding With; Diljit Dosanjh BREAKS Silence On First Love

Bride-to-be Sonakshi Sinha spent her Sunday with her in-laws. The actress is set to marry Zaheer Iqbal later this month. Ahead of her wedding, she was seen bonding with her father-in-law, mother-in-law and sister-in-law. Zaheer’s sister took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture in which Sonakshi held her father-in-law, Iqbal Ratnasi close while she sported a big smile.

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh opened up about his ‘first love’ in a recent podcast. The Crew actor is very secretive about his personal life. While there are rumours doing the rounds that he is married and even has a child from the marriage, Diljit has chosen to not address the rumours. So when he was asked about his first love, Diljit tactfully picked his own name.

Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, will hit the threatres soon. The first song from the film, Bhairava Anthem, was released on Sunday. Composed by Santosh Narayanan, the song is an experimental mix of Punjabi and Telugu lyrics, sung by Diljit Dosanjh and Deepak Blue. The Telugu lyrics are replaced in the Tamil and Hindi versions, while the Punjabi lyrics remain unchanged. On Saturday, the team released a short promo that was a hit among the fans.

On Father’s Day today, Anushka Sharma shared a photo on Instagram of two yellow footprints—one large and one small. In the caption, Anushka wrote that she is amazed at how one person can excel at so many things. Many in the comments section wondered if the feet featured are Vamika’s and Virat’s. The chart paper had “Happy Father’s Day” written in red paint. Anushka wrote, “How can one person be so good at so many things! Baffling ….. ❤️ we LOVE YOU @virat.kohli ” Check out the photo here:

Esha Gupta never fails to make heads turn with her bold and ravishing looks. The actress also has a noteworthy approach towards fashion. Having said that, the actress effortlessly turned up the heat and left fans in awe of her stunning appearance when she donned a smoking hot outfit. The Asharam actress looked every bit like a diva in a black bikini.

