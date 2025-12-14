Sonakshi Sinha Opens Up On Online Trolls: ‘Koi Bhi Kahin Bhi Baithkar Apko Kuch Bhi Bol Rahe Hai’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 14, 2025, 10:32 IST

As online abuse and targeted trolling continue to spiral across social media, actor Sonakshi Sinha has openly spoken about how disturbing the trend has become. Pointing out that actors and film critics are increasingly being attacked without consequences, she stressed the need for stricter cyber laws to control unchecked online behaviour. Sonakshi made these remarks during a recent appearance in Mumbai, where she was asked about the growing culture of online harassment. A video of her comments has since surfaced and is gaining traction on social media.

Addressing the issue directly, Sonakshi said, “Jo cheez jisse mujhe aur dikkat hai (the thing that troubled me) is this open attack on people online.” She explained that the problem is no longer limited to actors and has now extended to film critics and others in the public space.

“Jo sabke saath hota hai, actors ke saath bhi hota hai, abhi toh critics ke saath hai (It happens with everyone from actors to critics). I think that is something that we should all work towards putting an end to and try to figure a solution to that.. Ke koi bhi kahin bhi baithkar aapko kuch bhi bol rahe hai and there is not much people can do about it (that anyone from any part of the world can say anything to you and you can’t do anything about it). I feel we need to have strict laws to control it and keep a check on it.”

Her comments come at a time when several public figures have spoken about facing threats, abuse and sustained trolling online.

Sonakshi Sinha Personal Life And Marriage

Sonakshi Sinha is married to actor Zaheer Iqbal. The couple dated for seven years before tying the knot. They first met at a party hosted by Salman Khan in 2013 and gradually built a long-term relationship.

In 2024, Sonakshi and Zaheer got married in a civil ceremony under the Special Marriage Act at her Mumbai residence, with only close family members and friends present. They later hosted a reception for industry colleagues. Since their wedding, the couple has been travelling frequently and sharing glimpses of their life together on social media.

Sonakshi’s Recent Work

On the work front, Sonakshi stepped into Telugu cinema earlier this year with Jatadhara, a supernatural thriller directed by Abhishek Jaiswal and Venkat Kalyan. The film featured Sudheer Babu in the lead role, with Shilpa Shirodkar in a key part. The film, however, did not receive the expected response at the box office. She was also seen in Nikita Roy, which released in theatres on July 18.

