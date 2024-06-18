Sonakshi Sinha’s Heeramandi Co-star Taha Shah Reacts to Her Wedding: ‘I Would Like to Give Her…’

Sonakshi Sinha’s Heeramandi co-star Taha Shah Badussha has expressed his excitement about the news of the actress tying the knot with her longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. Sonakshi is all set to get married to Zaheer after seven years of dating. The wedding will take place on June 23, followed by a reception party at Bastian in Mumbai.

While interacting with media during an event, Taha extended his good wishes to Sonakshi. “Sonakshi Sinha is getting married, she is getting married, right!? I love Sonakshi Sinha. I would just like to give her a lot of blessings and good wishes, and I would like to give her a huge present,” Taha was quoted as saying by Social News XYZ.

Meanwhile, there are unverified rumours doing the rounds that Sonakshi’s father, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, is apparently upset with the actress for not informing him about her upcoming nuptials.

Pahlaj Nihalani, who calls himself Sonakshi’s ‘mama’, has claimed that Shatrughan is miffed with Sonakshi for not informing him about her wedding plans. In his first reaction to the wedding rumours, Shatrughan had admitted that he wasn’t aware about the wedding.

When Pahlaj Nihalani was asked about the same, he confirmed that Shatrughan was indeed upset with Sonakshi but it wouldn’t last long. He added that Shatrughan would be attending the ceremony as well.

Speaking with Times Now/Zoom, Pahlaj said “Ha (he is upset), but he can’t remain upset for long, not with Sonakshi. She is his laadli. Shaadi nahin attend karne ka koi sawaal hi nahi paida hota. As Shatruji said to you, aaj kal he bachche inform karte hain, permission nahin lete. Why should he be upset if Sonakshi is marrying the boy of her choice? Shatruji himself married a girl of his choice forty years ago. Even I chose my own life partner when I married my wife. One should not have unrealistic expectations from one’s children.”

For the unversed, Shatrughan had told Times Now/Zoom that he had no clue about Sonakshi’s wedding and added, “I am being asked by people close to me why I am not aware of this (the supposed wedding), and the media is aware of it. All I can say is, aaj kal ke bachche consent nahin lete maa-baap ke, sirf inform karte hain. We are waiting to be informed.”