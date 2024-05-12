রবিবার , ১২ মে ২০২৪ | ২৯শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Sonam Kapoor Drops An Adorable Photo Of Son Vayu With His Grandmothers On Mother’s Day; See Here

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ১২, ২০২৪ ৪:২৩ অপরাহ্ণ
sonam mothers day 2024 05 edb3f888ea8e69be08d477b215777133


Last Updated:

Sonam Kapoor wishes 'mother's day

Sonam Kapoor wishes ‘mother’s day

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in 2018. They embraced parenthood in 2022. The couple welcomed their baby son, Vayu.

Bollywood celebrities are sharing photos with their mothers on this joyous occasion. Sonam Kapoor also took to her social handle and shared her son Vayu’s photo with his grandmothers. Earlier, in the day celebrities including Kajol, Sanjay Dutt, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor also shared photos with their mothers.

Sonam Kapoor wrote wish, “Is there any relationship more fun & indulgent than that of a baby w their Dadi & Nani ! Happy Mama’s Day @kapoor.sunita @priya27ahuja.” In the photos, both grandmothers are seen trying to play with Vayu as he struggles to sit. Kajol took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo with a wish. “Weird moms build character ! At least that’s what I’ve heard… don’t worry mom.. I will continue with our happy tradition. And off course the tradition of laughing our heads off at jokes only you and I get.” Sanjay Dutt shared mother and late actress Nargis photo and wrote, “Wishing a Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who taught me how to love unconditionally and live with kindness. Your spirit lives on in the love I carry in my heart, Mom. Thank you for everything, love you.”

Take a look here:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in 2018. The couple have been head over heels for each other since then. Earlier, in an interview with Filmfare, Sonam also recalled a charming anecdote about how her paths crossed with Anand. She reminisced, “My friends were trying to set me up with Anand’s best friend. That’s how I met him. The first time I met Anand was while I was busy with the promotions of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015). One evening my friends conned me into visiting a bar at the Taj. I went there quite irritated.”

Sonam and Anand embraced parenthood in 2022. The couple welcomed their baby son, Vayu.

Recently, Sonam shared that she’s always been very confident about her body, but when she gained 32 kilos after delivering her baby, she found it “traumatising”. On the podcast Fashionably Pernia, the actor spoke about the changes she made after the child birth in terms of her fashion. Sonam said, “I gained 32 kilos. Honestly, initially I was traumatised. You are so obsessed with your baby, you are really not thinking about working out, eating right. It took me a year and a half. I took it really slow, you have to be slow because you have to adjust to the new you.”

akriti 2023 11 698b540ff96aa0b9bb114a1ddcbe594e
Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

fd173bcf e82a 46c1 bfcf e5e0d74c99e6
‘অপরাজনীতি বন্ধ হোক’ লেখা সম্বলিত প্লে-কার্ড হাতে শিক্ষকদের মানববন্ধন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
mirza fakhrul
‘দ্বাদশ নির্বাচনের পর দেশের সংকট আরও গভীর হয়েছে’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Ctg photo 2024 ssc result
চট্টগ্রামে বেড়েছে পাসের হার, কমেছে জিপিএ-৫
বাংলাদেশ
1715509536 photo
Rishabh Pant: IPL: Why Delhi Capitals’ appeal was rejected and Rishabh Pant got a one-match ban | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
received 888870065071594 1

বর্জ্য ব্যবস্থাপনায় মন্ত্রণালয় ও বিভাগের মধ্যে সমন্বয় প্রয়োজন

 1639278368 photo

Ricky Ponting warns of Ashes whitewash after England collapse | Cricket News

 1654971467 photo

Hyderabad lad Rahul Srivathsav is India’s 74th GM | Chess News

 untitled 3 137

New Study Concludes Sunlight Reduces the Risk of Breast Cancer

 12 6

সামিট পোর্টের ২য় প্রান্তিক প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad

 Aadhaar 1

পোস্ট অফিস সেভিং স্কিমের সঙ্গে কী ভাবে লিঙ্ক করাবেন আধার কার্ড? রইল উপায়

 wm Chatraleauge Logo 8 November 2022

বিভাজন প্রকাশ্যে, কেন্দ্র-ইউনিটের বিরোধে জেরবার ছাত্রলীগ

 2021 12 02t111510z 1 lynxmpehb10h5 rtroptp 4 health coronavirus variant cryptocurrency

Symptoms are Visible After Two Days of Contracting the Infection, Says Study

 haj 20230630165759

সোমবার ভোরে ঢাকায় নামবে হজের ফিরতি ফ্লাইট

 karan johar gauri khan

Inside Karan Johar’s Magnificient Bachelor Pad Renovated By Gauri Khan!