Sonam Kapoor Drops An Adorable Photo Of Son Vayu With His Grandmothers On Mother’s Day; See Here

Bollywood celebrities are sharing photos with their mothers on this joyous occasion. Sonam Kapoor also took to her social handle and shared her son Vayu’s photo with his grandmothers. Earlier, in the day celebrities including Kajol, Sanjay Dutt, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor also shared photos with their mothers.

Sonam Kapoor wrote wish, “Is there any relationship more fun & indulgent than that of a baby w their Dadi & Nani ! Happy Mama’s Day @kapoor.sunita @priya27ahuja.” In the photos, both grandmothers are seen trying to play with Vayu as he struggles to sit. Kajol took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo with a wish. “Weird moms build character ! At least that’s what I’ve heard… don’t worry mom.. I will continue with our happy tradition. And off course the tradition of laughing our heads off at jokes only you and I get.” Sanjay Dutt shared mother and late actress Nargis photo and wrote, “Wishing a Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who taught me how to love unconditionally and live with kindness. Your spirit lives on in the love I carry in my heart, Mom. Thank you for everything, love you.”

Take a look here:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in 2018. The couple have been head over heels for each other since then. Earlier, in an interview with Filmfare, Sonam also recalled a charming anecdote about how her paths crossed with Anand. She reminisced, “My friends were trying to set me up with Anand’s best friend. That’s how I met him. The first time I met Anand was while I was busy with the promotions of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015). One evening my friends conned me into visiting a bar at the Taj. I went there quite irritated.”

Sonam and Anand embraced parenthood in 2022. The couple welcomed their baby son, Vayu.

Recently, Sonam shared that she’s always been very confident about her body, but when she gained 32 kilos after delivering her baby, she found it “traumatising”. On the podcast Fashionably Pernia, the actor spoke about the changes she made after the child birth in terms of her fashion. Sonam said, “I gained 32 kilos. Honestly, initially I was traumatised. You are so obsessed with your baby, you are really not thinking about working out, eating right. It took me a year and a half. I took it really slow, you have to be slow because you have to adjust to the new you.”