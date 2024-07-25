Sonam Kapoor Recalls Saying ‘Sh*t’ Things When She Was Younger: ‘I’d Be Cancelled If I Did That Now’

Sonam Kapoor opened up about her self-realisations and past judgments. “You know, I always thought I was non-judgmental, but then I realised that I was like, the most judgy human being on this planet,” Sonam confessed in a candid interview with Dirty Magazine, acknowledging a significant shift in her self-perception.

When asked if watching her old interviews made her realise this, Sonam responded, “Yeah! Why did you never tell me this?” She reflected on the things she said in her youth, noting, “The amount of shit I’ve gotten away with saying when I was younger, can you imagine if I did this now in the social media era? I would be canceled and crucified.”

Sonam indirectly referred to her controversial past statements, particularly those made on Karan Johar’s show, Koffee With Karan. One notable instance was during the third season of the show, where she commented on actor Ranbir Kapoor. When asked by Karan about her opinion of Ranbir, Sonam described him as a great friend but hesitated to call him a great boyfriend. In the same episode from 2010, Deepika Padukone made headlines by stating she would like to gift Ranbir a ‘pack of condoms.’

Sonam had said, “Ranbir is a great friend. He’s a really nice guy and has got great family values, but as a boyfriend, I don’t know, I mean, she (Deepika) did a great job hanging onto him for so long.” At that time, Deepika and Ranbir had recently ended their relationship. Looking back, Sonam admitted that her comments strained her relationship with Ranbir.