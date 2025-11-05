‘Soon… I’ll cry’: Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on retirement and life after football | Football News

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again opened up about his life, legacy, and what lies ahead after football — in a candid new chat with British broadcaster Piers Morgan. The Portuguese superstar, who famously gave a fiery interview to Morgan in 2022 that led to his Manchester United exit, appeared far more reflective this time as he spoke about retirement, his passions, and why the World Cup isn’t an obsession for him. When asked if winning the World Cup remained an unfulfilled dream, Ronaldo was clear in his response. “No, it’s not a dream,” he said, questioning the notion that one tournament could define his greatness. “To define if I am one of the best in history? To win one competition? Six or seven games. You think that’s fair?” Now 40 and still starring for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo admitted that retirement is on the horizon. “Soon. I think I will be prepared,” he said, though he confessed it wouldn’t be easy. “It will be tough, of course. Probably I will cry, yes. But I’ve been preparing for this moment since I was 25 or 26. I think I’ll be ready to handle that pressure.” Ronaldo said he’s looking forward to slowing down, spending more time with his family, and enjoying other interests. “Nothing compares to scoring a goal, but I have other passions,” he shared. “I’ll finally have time for my kids, my family, and to enjoy things like UFC, padel, and my businesses.” While he ruled out becoming a YouTuber, Ronaldo hinted at trying new things post-retirement. “I’ll never be a YouTuber, but I want to learn and do funny things I’ve never done before. Football has been my life 24 hours a day — it’s time to discover the rest.”