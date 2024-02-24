Soreness rules David Warner out of final T20I clash with New Zealand | Cricket News







NEW DELHI: Cricket Australia on Saturday announced opener David Warner will not be participating in the third and final match of the T20 series against New Zealand in Auckland due to adductor soreness.

The 37-year-old, who will retire from all forms of international cricket after the T20 World Cup in June, was also absent from Friday’s 72-run victory over the Black Caps as the Australians secured consecutive wins.

“Warner will require a brief recovery period, which is not expected to affect his availability for the upcoming Indian Premier League leading into the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup,” Cricket Australia said in a statement.

Warner hit 32 runs off 20 balls in the opening win over New Zealand in Wellington on Wednesday, but was booed off the field by the home fans in what was his final appearance in the bilateral international series.

