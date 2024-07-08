South Korean Actor Ma Dong-seok to Make His Telugu Film Debut? Star Roped in For Prabhas’ Spirit: Report

South Korean actor Ma Dong-seok has allegedly been roped in to play the villain in Prabhas’ Spirit. Starring Prabhas in the lead, the film will be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. If reports are to be believed, the South Korean actor — identified as Dong Lee in Hollywood — could make his Telugu film debut with Spirit.

For the unversed, Ma Dong-seok is best known for his roles in Train to Busan and Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Eternals. If reports are to be believed, Ma Dong-seok could get Rs 10 Cr fee for his role int he film. However, News18 Showsha couldn’t verify these claims at the time of reporting.

Ma Dong-seok has been in the South Korean film industry since 2004. The actor has done several South Korean film, Korean dramas and even worked in Hollywood films. His best work includes Train to Busan, The Outlaws, and The Roundup series. If the rumours are true, Spirit would not only be Ma Dong-seok’s debut in the Telugu film industry but also in the Indian film industry.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Sandeep Reddy Vanga had revealed he will start the filming of Spirit by the end of 2024. Pinkvilla also reported that Prabhas is set to play the role of an angry young cop. The film will be in Sandeep’s style, with no compromise on violence. Production designer Suresh Selvarajan had also revealed earlier that Prabhas’ Spirit will be much bigger and grander than Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. The film will be bankrolled by Kabir Singh and Animal producer Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner.

While fans wait for an update on Spirit, they are happy to see Prabhas set the box office on fire with Kalki 2898 AD. The film, directed by Nag Ashwin, also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in the lead. The film has already collected Rs 500 Cr in India and has surpassed Rs 700 Cr worldwide.