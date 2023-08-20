রবিবার , ২০ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ৫ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Spain beat England 1-0 to win first FIFA Women’s World Cup | Football News

Spain emerged as the champions of the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the very first time, securing a memorable 1-0 victory over England in an intense final clash on Sunday.
Olga Carmona’s striking prowess proved decisive in the championship showdown as her first-half goal became the sole difference-maker, propelling La Roja to a historic triumph.
Both Spain and England found themselves in the Women’s World Cup final for the first time, adding an extra layer of significance to the encounter. The victory etched a new chapter in Spanish women’s football history, marking their inaugural major international trophy. The win also served as redemption for a quarter-final defeat to the eventual champions, England, in the European Championship the previous year.

England’s Lionesses, undefeated leading up to the final, were poised to break a long-standing World Cup drought for the nation, with the hope of securing their first title since their iconic victory in 1966.
The match, marked by its intensity and historic significance, took an electrifying turn when Spain was awarded a penalty kick. However, England’s goalkeeper Mary Earps displayed her prowess by executing a stunning save on Jenni Hermoso’s penalty in the 70th minute. The opportunity arose following a handball infraction by Keira Walsh, which was reviewed and confirmed through the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system.

As the final whistle blew, jubilation swept across the Spanish camp as they secured a 1-0 triumph over England, securing their maiden Women’s World Cup title. The momentous victory not only crowned Spain as the world champions but also solidified their status as a force to be reckoned with on the global stage of women’s football.
