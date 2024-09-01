Sreelekha Mitra Drops Out Of Kochi Seminar After Sexual Harassment Claims Against Ranjith: ‘Let Me Be’

Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra has dropped out of the seminar in Kochi after accusing film director Ranjith of sexual harassment. She announced her decision on Sunday, saying the recent stress and intense media attention made her need a break. On Instagram, she talked about the emotional strain she’s been under.

In an Instagram post, Sreelekha wrote that it’s been a harrowing month. She wrote, “August has always made me feel it’s ‘august’ presence..my birth month and the month of my mom’s passing , my brother’s birth month, and the month nd day of my very dear friend’s passing. The 15th of August being our Independence Day and the day I moved out of my ‘shashur bari’ to start (wasn’t even sure how) afresh. This August too began with the #rgkarrapemurdercase infuriating all of us across territories, then the #jhargramelephantkilling to something I never felt would come out in the open after 15 odd years about the #malayalamfilmindustry incident and how I became an integral part of the entire #metoo movement .I had been hounded by press media across country narrating the said incident over n over n over again which took a heavy toll on me as it did back here when I took names of #bengalifilmindustry who’s who ..REMEMBER?”

Sreelekha Mitra apologised for missing the seminar, explaining that she needed time for herself. She also wrote that she took a break and went to the mountains for some peace – which was her birthday treat for herself. “Yes I took a break from everything and travelled to the mountains whose quiet would calm my soul .This was my birthday treat to myself and done giving any justification to anyone for my said act. Sorry I couldn’t travel to Kerala for the seminar which had been cancelled becos of me . I needed a breather as I have my right to live My Life according to My Choice and have never ever bowed down to the misogynistic society and film industry by n large. .Again sorry Mr Joshy Joseph for declining your offer. Hopefully will come back in better times. I HAVE DONE MY BIT NOW LET ME BE,” she added.

Previously, the actor had filed a complaint with the Kochi City Police against Ranjith, the day after Ranjith resigned as chairman of the Kerala State Chalachithra Academy.

Disclaimer: In accordance with legal and ethical guidelines, we generally refrain from naming victims in cases of sexual harassment or assault. The inclusion of the name in this article is based on the fact that the individual has publicly identified themselves in connection with the case. We respect the privacy and dignity of all individuals involved and urge readers to approach the matter with sensitivity.