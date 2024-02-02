শুক্রবার , ২ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ১৯শে মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan One-off Test Live Score

LIVE NOW

Sri Lanka needs more on-field aggression to reestablish its Test prowess, new captain Dhananjaya de Silva said Thursday ahead of their one-off red-ball match against Afghanistan. The island nation is dead last on the World Test Championship (WTC) rankings and their last match in October at the same ground saw a humiliating innings and 222-run loss to Pakistan in their worst ever home defeat. They slipped to eighth in the global Test rankings last week after Australia’s loss at home to the West Indies, and de Silva said his side had failed to make an impact with their cautious play.Read Less





