SRK, Salman Khan Pose Together In Viral Pic from Maha CM’s Ganpati Bash; Pathaan, Tiger Fans React

This is what picture of the day looks like! Two of the Bollywood’s biggest superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were seen posing together as they attended Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Ganpati Puja on Sunday night. In the viral photo, SRK and Salman can be seen spoting traditional looks in a blue and maroon kurta respectively. They posed for the cameras and flaunted their charming smile as the state Chief Minister also joined them.

The picture is now winning hearts on social media and is leaving Pathaan and Tiger fans impressed. While some are calling it ‘photo of the day’, others tag them as ‘bhaijaan’. Check it out here:

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan share a great bond and have often spoken in support of each other. Earlier this year, Salman made a special appearance in SRK’s blockbuster movie Pathaan. Now, Shah Rukh is also likely to make a cameo in Salman’s much-awaited movie Tiger 3.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are soon likely to come together for a film titled Tiger Vs Pathaan. While there were initial reports of Aditya Chopra planning a joint script narration session for the two megastars, it was recently reported that the film was actually presented to the two Khans individually during separate meetings over a month ago.

“Tiger vs Pathaan’s script is locked after the two mega-stars of Hindi cinema gave their nod to the script. This film is a huge milestone moment because it sees the two giants of Indian cinema to come together for a full-fledged film after their box office juggernaut Karan Arjun,” a source cited by DNA claimed.

Talking about the Ganpati puja at Shinde’s residence, besides SRK and Salman, several other celebrities including Pankaj Tripathi, Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Rashami Desai, Shriya Saran and Asha Bhosle also attended at.