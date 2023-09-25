সোমবার , ২৫ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১০ই আশ্বিন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
SRK, Salman Khan Pose Together In Viral Pic from Maha CM’s Ganpati Bash; Pathaan, Tiger Fans React

সেপ্টেম্বর ২৫, ২০২৩ ৪:৪৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
srk and salman 2023 09 04012d05ca8f534ecd5bc912985028d8


Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

Last Updated: September 24, 2023, 22:56 IST

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan attend Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Ganpati Puja.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan attend Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Ganpati Puja.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are soon likely to come together for a film titled Tiger Vs Pathaan.

This is what picture of the day looks like! Two of the Bollywood’s biggest superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were seen posing together as they attended Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Ganpati Puja on Sunday night. In the viral photo, SRK and Salman can be seen spoting traditional looks in a blue and maroon kurta respectively. They posed for the cameras and flaunted their charming smile as the state Chief Minister also joined them.

The picture is now winning hearts on social media and is leaving Pathaan and Tiger fans impressed. While some are calling it ‘photo of the day’, others tag them as ‘bhaijaan’. Check it out here:

whatsapp image 2023 09 24 at 10.34.17 pm 2023 09 d506e5c9c91e5c9350e7430bed1a062a
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan attend Ganpati Puja.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan share a great bond and have often spoken in support of each other. Earlier this year, Salman made a special appearance in SRK’s blockbuster movie Pathaan. Now, Shah Rukh is also likely to make a cameo in Salman’s much-awaited movie Tiger 3.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are soon likely to come together for a film titled Tiger Vs Pathaan. While there were initial reports of Aditya Chopra planning a joint script narration session for the two megastars, it was recently reported that the film was actually presented to the two Khans individually during separate meetings over a month ago.

“Tiger vs Pathaan’s script is locked after the two mega-stars of Hindi cinema gave their nod to the script. This film is a huge milestone moment because it sees the two giants of Indian cinema to come together for a full-fledged film after their box office juggernaut Karan Arjun,” a source cited by DNA claimed.

Talking about the Ganpati puja at Shinde’s residence, besides SRK and Salman, several other celebrities including Pankaj Tripathi, Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Rashami Desai, Shriya Saran and Asha Bhosle also attended at.

chirag
Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and BollywRead More



Source link

