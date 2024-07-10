SRK Talked To Everyone Who Approached Him In NYC Store, Says Man Who Spotted Him: ‘He Wasn’t…’

Shah Rukh Khan recently spent some quality time with his daughter, Suhana Khan, in New York. The two actors were seen enjoying a shopping spree in an unseen photo, which recently went viral on Reddit. Suhana and Shah Rukh also recently enjoyed a family vacation in London. In the now-viral photo, Shah Rukh can be seen seemingly paying the bill at the cash counter. Meanwhile, Suhana can be seen talking on the phone as she stands next to her doting father at the counter.

An Indian content creator known as Bunty Bhaiya on Instagram spotted the Khans at a New Balance footwear store and recorded a short clip of them walking around and trying on shoes. The video quickly went viral, amassing over a million views and 27,000 likes in less than 24 hours. It also received over 300 comments, with many users expressing curiosity about Khan’s real-life persona.

“I am at a New Balance store in New York where Shah Rukh Khan sir and Suhana have come,” he said in the clip.

One user with the handle beingdeepa05 wrote to the content creator in the comments section, ‘He is very rude. Did you meet and you spoke?’. To this, Bunty wrote, “He wasn’t. He was talking to everyone who approached them.”

Another Shah Rukh Khan fan was curious to know of he and Suhana Khan had anybody else, such as the actor’s younger son AbRam, with them during their shopping break. “There was no one. Just both of them. I walked out of the store and about half a street before, they took a turn,” the content creator said.

Another user asked, “Any idea about his whereabouts? Or where one can spot him while he’s in NY lol?” To this Bunty wrote, “bro I was just lucky I ran into him. will reply to you if I ever see him again in NYC.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suhana Khan is gearing up for her first feature film. It was reported earlier that Suhana Khan will be teaming up with her father Shah Rukh Khan for her next film, titled King. The film will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh and Siddharth Anand will be overseeing the action. As per latest reports, the film will go on floors in May this year.