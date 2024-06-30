রবিবার , ৩০ জুন ২০২৪ | ১৬ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
SS Rajamouli, Varun Dhawan, Jr NTR Congratulate Team India As They Win T20 World Cup 2024 | See Posts

fotojet 2024 06 30t001446.594 2024 06 d2bdebe49497cf983e906e1f3ac67a9b


India surprised everyone by winning their second ICC T20 World Cup title with a seven-run victory over South Africa at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday. After securing victory in the T20 World Cup, the emotions ran high among Team India members. Rohit Sharma was overwhelmed and fell to the ground, while Rahul Dravid leapt from his chair in excitement. Finally, they are world champions! Hardik Pandya was moved to tears. Bollywood took to social media to congratulate the team.

Right before India won, Ayushmann Khurrana took to X to post a note.

Ajay Devgn, too, congratulated Team India. He wrote that the joy cannot be expressed in words.

Raveena Tandon gave fans a sneak peek into her world cup watch party. She and her friends were ecstatic as India lifted the World Cup after 17 years.

Anil Kapoor wrote, “Every Indian right now is feeling the same emotion!!!! This is how it’s done!!!! True champions!!!”

SS Rajamouli also saluted the “champions”.

Kartik Aaryan dubbed the team one that didn’t surrender.

PM Narendra Modi recorded a video message to congratulate the team.

Jr NTR wrote that he’s soaring with pride.

Allu Arjun, too, took to X to congratulate team India.

Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to write, “What a team what performances @rohitsharma45 leading from the front in every game @virat.kohli the #goat playing his last t 20 for india bringing so much joy to every Indian. Rahul Dravid was always one of my most favourite players and now to see him win a World Cup as a coach hits the spot. Bharat Mata ki JAI.”

India won by 7 runs. This marks India’s second T20 title, their first since winning the inaugural tournament in 2007, and their first World Cup victory in any format since the 2011 50-over competition.

