SS Rajamouli, Varun Dhawan, Jr NTR Congratulate Team India As They Win T20 World Cup 2024 | See Posts

India surprised everyone by winning their second ICC T20 World Cup title with a seven-run victory over South Africa at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday. After securing victory in the T20 World Cup, the emotions ran high among Team India members. Rohit Sharma was overwhelmed and fell to the ground, while Rahul Dravid leapt from his chair in excitement. Finally, they are world champions! Hardik Pandya was moved to tears. Bollywood took to social media to congratulate the team.

Right before India won, Ayushmann Khurrana took to X to post a note.

भारत इतिहास दोहराने के करीब यह कैच नहीं, यह मैच नहीं, यह ट्रॉफी हो सकती है.सूर्य को नमस्कार है #WorldCupFinal— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) June 29, 2024

Ajay Devgn, too, congratulated Team India. He wrote that the joy cannot be expressed in words.

Words can’t describe the joy! Congratulations Team India, you’ve made history! This victory is etched in our hearts♥️#T20WorldCup #INDvSA2024— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 29, 2024

Raveena Tandon gave fans a sneak peek into her world cup watch party. She and her friends were ecstatic as India lifted the World Cup after 17 years.

Anil Kapoor wrote, “Every Indian right now is feeling the same emotion!!!! This is how it’s done!!!! True champions!!!”

SS Rajamouli also saluted the “champions”.

We are THE CHAMPIONS…Salute to TEAM INDIA… — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) June 29, 2024

Kartik Aaryan dubbed the team one that didn’t surrender.

PM Narendra Modi recorded a video message to congratulate the team.

CHAMPIONS! Our team brings the T20 World Cup home in STYLE! We are proud of the Indian Cricket Team. This match was HISTORIC. pic.twitter.com/HhaKGwwEDt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 29, 2024

Jr NTR wrote that he’s soaring with pride.

What a Match… Soaring high with pride. Congratulations Team India! — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 29, 2024

Allu Arjun, too, took to X to congratulate team India.

Congratulations to the Indian Cricket team on winning the T20 World Cup — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) June 29, 2024

Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to write, “What a team what performances @rohitsharma45 leading from the front in every game @virat.kohli the #goat playing his last t 20 for india bringing so much joy to every Indian. Rahul Dravid was always one of my most favourite players and now to see him win a World Cup as a coach hits the spot. Bharat Mata ki JAI.”

India won by 7 runs. This marks India’s second T20 title, their first since winning the inaugural tournament in 2007, and their first World Cup victory in any format since the 2011 50-over competition.