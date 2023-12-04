‘Stick to your decision’: Wasim Akram slams PCB for sacking Salman Butt | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Pakistan’s legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board’s ( PCB ) move to dismiss Salman Butt just 24 hours after his appointment as the consultant to chief selector Wahab Riaz .Wasim expressed his disapproval on X, emphasising that the PCB should stand by their decisions.“Don’t hold a press conference after every three minutes.Stick to your decision. You [PCB] should be aware of the consequences of your decision […] Think before [you make a decision]. Be brave,” Akram said in a video he shared on X.

Wahab held a press conference on Saturday, declaring the immediate withdrawal of Butt’s name from the consulting panel, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

The left-handed batsman, who played for Pakistan in both Test and limited-overs cricket, had previously been suspended after admitting involvement in a spot-fixing incident during a Test match against England at Lord’s in 2010.

For his role in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal, Butt was sentenced to 30 months in prison and banned from playing cricket for 10 years. He was involved in a conspiracy to bowl deliberate no-balls during a 2010 Test match against England at Lord’s.

Butt’s appointment as a consultant to the selection panel was met with strong resistance from within the PCB. According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, an employee of the apex administrative body of Pakistan Cricket was said to be uncomfortable with the appointment of the tainted 39-year-old former cricketer as a consultant and threatened to resign.

Earlier, on Friday, the PCB named former players Kamran Akmal , Rao Iftikhar Anjum, and Butt as consultants to the chief selector. Their appointment was made with immediate effect, with their first assignment being the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

The T20I series is scheduled to begin on January 12 after the overseas tour of Australia, which will get underway on December 14.

