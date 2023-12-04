সোমবার , ৪ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১৯শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

‘Stick to your decision’: Wasim Akram slams PCB for sacking Salman Butt | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ৪, ২০২৩ ১১:০৮ অপরাহ্ণ
1701709710 photo



msid 105734067,imgsize 26482

NEW DELHI: Pakistan’s legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) move to dismiss Salman Butt just 24 hours after his appointment as the consultant to chief selector Wahab Riaz.
Wasim expressed his disapproval on X, emphasising that the PCB should stand by their decisions.
“Don’t hold a press conference after every three minutes.Stick to your decision. You [PCB] should be aware of the consequences of your decision […] Think before [you make a decision]. Be brave,” Akram said in a video he shared on X.

Wahab held a press conference on Saturday, declaring the immediate withdrawal of Butt’s name from the consulting panel, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.
The left-handed batsman, who played for Pakistan in both Test and limited-overs cricket, had previously been suspended after admitting involvement in a spot-fixing incident during a Test match against England at Lord’s in 2010.
For his role in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal, Butt was sentenced to 30 months in prison and banned from playing cricket for 10 years. He was involved in a conspiracy to bowl deliberate no-balls during a 2010 Test match against England at Lord’s.
Butt’s appointment as a consultant to the selection panel was met with strong resistance from within the PCB. According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, an employee of the apex administrative body of Pakistan Cricket was said to be uncomfortable with the appointment of the tainted 39-year-old former cricketer as a consultant and threatened to resign.
Earlier, on Friday, the PCB named former players Kamran Akmal, Rao Iftikhar Anjum, and Butt as consultants to the chief selector. Their appointment was made with immediate effect, with their first assignment being the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand.
The T20I series is scheduled to begin on January 12 after the overseas tour of Australia, which will get underway on December 14.
(With ANI Inputs)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm ACCIDENTNEWS 800x420
মোটরসাইকেল নিয়ে মহাসড়কে, ট্রাকচাকায় প্রাণ গেল নানা-নাতনির
বাংলাদেশ
1701709710 photo
‘Stick to your decision’: Wasim Akram slams PCB for sacking Salman Butt | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
anurag basu ankita 2023 12 1115debc464ba9f5d054f37f1ee08926 16x9
Anurag Kashyap Reacts To Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal; Ankita Lokhande Makes Confession About Sushant Singh Rajput
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20231204 WA0005
জলবায়ু ঝুঁকিপূর্ণ দুস্থ পরিবারে বৃষ্টির পানি সংরক্ষণে পানির ট্যাংক ও ফিল্টার বিতরণ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm sromikmohasomabesh12 800x416

চট্টগ্রামে বিএনপির শ্রমিক মহাসমাবেশ শুরু

 wm CHITAGAONNEWS 4 800x416

বন্যায় ক্ষতিগ্রস্ত ৩৭৫০ পরিবারের পাশে কারিতাস

 Screenshot 2022 02 15 155943 53

ফোনে স্পেস একদম নেই? কিছু ডিলিট না করেই এবার পাবেন প্রচুর স্পেস

 received 861671334772438

স্কেলে ইটি সিস্টেম চালু ও ওভারলোড বিষয়ে সওজ’র মতবিনিময় সভা অনুষ্ঠিত

 FotoJet 2023 08 01T201414.183

জলের দরে সস্তা, ১৫০০ টাকাও দিতে হবে না, Poco Pods-এর ফিচার জানলে অবাক হবেন! – News18 Bangla

 wm Obaidul kader

‘যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের বক্তব্য নির্বাচনে প্রভাব ফেলবে না’

 wm Munshiganj 800x416

মুন্সীগঞ্জে আ.লীগের ২ গ্রুপের সংঘর্ষ, নিহত ১

 Shashi Tharoors New Book Launched 31

Instagram-এ শীঘ্রই আসছে Candid Challenge! খায় না মাথায় দেয়? জেনে নিন এখুনি!

 1657828258 wm Gotabaya edit

সিঙ্গাপুর থেকে পদত্যাগপত্র পাঠালেন গোতাবায়া রাজাপাকসে

 sun life insu 1

সানলাইফ ইন্স্যুরেন্সের পর্ষদ সভা স্থগিত – Corporate Sangbad