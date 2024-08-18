Stree 2: Bhumi Pednekar Praises Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Team; Calls Film’s Success ‘Incredible’

‘Stree 2’, one of the most eagerly awaited films of 2024, finally premiered on Independence Day, drawing audiences in droves and amassing impressive box office numbers. The Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-led film is currently enjoying widespread acclaim. Actress Bhumi Pednekar recently showered praise on the cast and crew, calling the movie’s success “incredible.”

On August 18, 2024, Bhumi took to her Instagram Stories to share a heartfelt message for the entire ‘Stree 2’ team. Reflecting on the film’s blockbuster collections, she wrote, “This is just incredible!!!” She specifically praised Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, saying, “@rajkummar_rao tu best hai yaar Raj (You’re the best, my friend), what a year it’s been. @shraddhakapoor bro you’re a (princess emoji).”

Bhumi didn’t stop there; she also applauded Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi, along with director Amar Kaushik. She added, “@aparshakti_khurana dekhle ab agali sequel mein bhi aag laga deni hai (In the next sequel, you have to set the screen on fire) so happy. @nowitsabhi do do badi releases (Two big releases) bro @pankajtripathi sir you are gold. @amarkaushik sir this is all the conviction that you and Dinoo had. This is amazingggggggggg.”

Earlier, filmmaker Hansal Mehta also commented on the film’s success. In a tweet, he noted, “When you celebrate the success of ‘Stree 2’, remember that it goes beyond the narrow star-driven calculations that abound in the industry. Don’t trivialize its success by attributing it to one star. This is a talent vehicle, studded with exceptional writing, directorial, and acting talent.”

‘Stree 2’ is the latest installment in Maddock Films’ supernatural universe, directed by Amar Kaushik and written by Niren Bhatt. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande, the film also features cameo appearances by Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Akshay Kumar.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 is unstoppable at the box office. The film, which released on Independence Day, clashed with Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham’s Vedaa. Despite clashing with two big films, Stree 2 has emerged victoriously at the box office. As per early estimates, Stree 2 has collected Rs 135.7 Cr by the end of its third day in the cinemas.