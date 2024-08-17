শনিবার , ১৭ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ৩রা ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Stree 2's Abhishek Banerjee Was 'Thrown Out' Of Dharma Office; Raveena Tandon Reacts to KGF 2's National Award

আগস্ট ১৭, ২০২৪ ১০:২২ অপরাহ্ণ
Stree 2’s Abhishek Banerjee Was ‘Thrown Out’ Of Dharma Office; Raveena Tandon Reacts to KGF 2’s National Award

Abhishek and Raveena had everyone's attention today.

Abhishek Banerjee was fired from Hrithik Roshan’s Agneepath. Raveena Tandon is elated after KGF 2’s win.

Before Abhishek Banerjee ventured into acting, he started his career as a casting director in 2010. He did the casting for films like Vidya Balan’s The Dirty Picture and Rani Mukerji’s No One Killed Jessica. However, he once thought his career was over when he was fired by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions from Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra starrer Agneepath.

Read More: Stree 2’s Abhishek Banerjee Recalls Being ‘Thrown Out Of Dharma Productions’: ‘Anurag Kashyap Type Actors…’

This year’s National Film Awards saw Kannada cinema shining brightly. Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2, starring Yash, won two awards: Best Kannada Film and Best Action Direction. Speaking exclusively to News18 Showsha, she says, “It’s great for us! This is the next National Award after Shool. I haven’t had the chance to speak to anyone from the team yet. Incidentally, my husband (Anil Thadani; distributor) flew there to meet Prashanth, and they’re in Hyderabad right now.”

Read More: Raveena Tandon’s FIRST Reaction to ‘KGF 2’ National Award Win: ‘My Husband Flew to Meet Prashanth Neel’ | Exclusive

Vijay Raaz, who was initially cast in a significant role for the upcoming film ‘Son of Sardaar 2’, reportedly found himself removed from the project on the very first day of shooting, as per a report by Pinkvilla. The incident has sparked a controversy, with producer Kumar Mangat Pathak claiming that Raaz was let go due to his on-set behavior, which included demands for larger rooms, a premium vanity van, and allegedly overcharging for spot boys. He has now refuted these claims.

Read More: Vijay Raaz Breaks Silence On Misconduct Allegations After Removal From Son Of Sardaar 2: ‘It’s A Lie’

Tanushree Dutta once shared her harrowing experience working with The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri, and the throwback video is now going viral on Reddit. In the interview, she revealed that despite wearing short clothes on set, she was not allowed to sit in the van. She was also yelled at for being just five minutes late to the shoot and had to endure waiting all day without getting a single shot.

Read More: Tanushree Dutta Says Vivek Agnihotri Didn’t Allow Her to Wear a Robe on Set: ‘Short Skirt Mein Mujhe…’

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are massive superstars and when they starred in Karan Arjun together, their fans were left highly impressed. However, during the film’s shoot, their co-star Mamta Kulkarni was unhappy with their steps in the song ‘Bhangra Paale’. She told them to rehearse more, leaving Shah Rukh and Salman in shock.

Read More: When Mamta Kulkarni Bashed Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan On Karan Arjun Set: ‘Tum Log Bohot Kharaab…’

Kashvi Raj Singh

Kashvi Raj Singh is a News Trainee at News18.



