‘Strongly refutes’: PCB dismisses media report on Jason Gillespie’s removal | Cricket News

Jason Gillespie (Reuters Photo)

NEW DELHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board ( PCB ) on Sunday firmly denied reports suggesting Jason Gillespie’s imminent exit as head coach.

In a post on X, the PCB stated, “PCB strongly refutes the story. As announced previously, Jason Gillespie will continue to coach the Pakistan side for the two red-ball matches against South Africa.”

Media speculation erupted recently, claiming Gillespie was set to be sacked just six months into his tenure.

Reports alleged that Gillespie’s reluctance to oversee both red-ball and white-ball teams without a pay increase prompted the PCB to reconsider his role.

However, the PCB insists that Gillespie remains committed, at least through the South Africa series.

Adding to the turmoil, former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed is reportedly lined up to take over as Pakistan’s white-ball coach.

Javed, currently serving as the men’s cricket selection convenor, is expected to step into the limited-overs role ahead of Pakistan’s upcoming tour of Zimbabwe, which begins on November 24.

This uncertainty around Gillespie’s future reflects a broader issue within Pakistan cricket: a pattern of frequent coaching changes undermining team stability.

The PCB has faced criticism for its lack of long-term planning and frequent leadership reshuffles.

Gillespie’s reported departure would follow a string of quick replacements, including his predecessor Gary Kirsten, who resigned citing insufficient time spent in Pakistan.

Gillespie has delivered some notable successes during his short stint, including a 2-1 Test series win over England and a historic ODI series victory in Australia.

Yet, these achievements appear overshadowed by the PCB’s apparent impatience and focus on short-term fixes.

The PCB’s ability to foster a stable environment will be crucial as the team prepares for high-profile tournaments like the 2025 Champions Trophy .