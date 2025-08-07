Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda Seen Hanging Out Again; Inside Video Of Rumoured Couple Goes Viral | Bollywood News

Last Updated: August 08, 2025, 00:01 IST

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda spark dating rumours again as a new video of them together at a Mumbai event goes viral on social media.

Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda continue to spark dating rumours as they were spotted together once again at a star-studded event in Mumbai. A newly surfaced inside video of the two actors is going viral on social media, where the rumoured couple can be seen chatting and smiling amid the crowd, fuelling fresh speculation about their relationship.

The duo, who made their acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film The Archies, have been linked ever since the film’s promotions began. Although Suhana and Agastya have never officially confirmed their relationship, their frequent public appearances together and strong off-screen chemistry have kept the buzz alive.

In the now-viral video clip, Suhana and Agastya appear comfortable and relaxed as they engage in a friendly conversation during the event. After the interaction, Agastya is seen stepping aside to greet other attendees. Fans were quick to share their excitement online, calling the two “the next power couple of Bollywood.”

Both Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda come from iconic Bollywood families. Suhana is the daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, while Agastya is the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan. While they are still new in the film industry, the spotlight on their personal lives has grown brighter with every appearance.

Professionally, both actors are currently immersed in their upcoming projects. Agastya Nanda will next be seen in Ikkis, a war drama directed by Sriram Raghavan, co-starring Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is set for a 2025 release and promises to showcase Agastya in a bold new avatar.

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan is shooting for King, her highly anticipated film opposite her father, Shah Rukh Khan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, King also features an ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Jackie Shroff.

Recently, Suhana made headlines for her heartfelt tribute to SRK after he bagged his first National Award for Jawan. In her Instagram post, she wrote, “From bedtime stories to stories that leave a mark, No one tells them like you.”

