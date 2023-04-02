রবিবার , ২ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ১৯শে চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Suhana Khan Takes Our Breath Away In a Saree at NMACC Gala, Will She Meet Zendaya and Tom Holland?

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ২, ২০২৩ ৫:৫৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
suhana khan 1


Suhana Khan was seen at the NMACC fashion gala with Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
Suhana Khan was seen at the NMACC fashion gala with Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Suhana Khan turned heads with her golden and black saree at the NMACC gala. The Archies star attended the event with Gauri Khan, and Aryan Khan.

She is yet to debut as an actress but Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is already making headlines with her fashion choices. The Archies star made her way to day 2 of the NMACC launch event, a fashion gala, wearing a stunning saree. The 22-year-old opted for a golden and black saree for the night and stole our hearts away. She styled the saree with a pair of statement earrings and was seen wearing a bindi as well.

Suhana made her way to the event with Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan. Like Friday, on Saturday too Shah Rukh Khan appeared to give the media a skip. Gauri, for the night, wore a stunning white saree while Aryan looked dapper in a black fit.

While we have no doubts that Suhana will meet her friends from teh industry at the gathering, we wonder if she will meet Zendaya and Tom Holland. The soon-to-debut actress had met Kendall Jenner a few weeks ago so we cannot rule out the possibility that she would pose for a picture of two with Zendaya and Tom.

Earlier in the day, a picture of Suhana with her family had gone viral on social media. In the picture, taken on the first day of the NMACC launch, Shah Rukh was seen standing between his children while Gauri stood beside Aryan. The picture gave a closer look at the family’s complete OOTD for the night.

Suhana will be making her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The film also stars Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. In the pictures shared on Instagram, Zoya along with the cast of the movie was seen cutting a three-tier cake to celebrate the film’s wrap. The Archies is slated to release this year.

