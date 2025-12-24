Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s Gifts Jacqueline Fernandez A New Home, Calls It ‘The Love Nest’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 24, 2025, 17:37 IST

Sukesh Chandrashekhar is currently lodged in Delhi’s Mandoli jail in connection to Rs 200 crore extortion case.

Sukesh also claims he bid for IPL team RCB as a Christmas surprise for Jacqueline. (File)

Alleged Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has gifted a new home to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez for the occasion of Christmas. In a letter that Sukesh wrote to Jacqueline on Wednesday, he described the new home as their ‘love nest’ and expressed his love for the actress.

“Baby on this gracious, glorious day I present you, ‘The Love Nest’ your new, our new home in Beverly Hills. Yes, my love the same house which I made for you, for us, which you thought would not be completed. Baby I am proud to say I completed it for you and gifting it to you today on this Christmas day. But Baby it’s bigger and better, than how it was previously planned by us, that is a private, our own ‘19’ Hole golf course around our house,” he wrote, as quoted by IANS.

Sukesh further claimed that he is planning to buy the IPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and added, “Baby one more thing, on this Christmas day I wanna surprise is, one more dream of yours, I am working on which is owning an IPL team, I have placed my bids for RCB, god willingly we should be able to get a piece of action.”

For the unversed, Sukesh Chandrashekhar is currently lodged in Delhi’s Mandoli jail in connection to Rs 200 crore extortion case. He was rumoured to be in a relationship with Jacqueline. While the actress has repeatedly denied any kind of romantic relationship with Sukesh, she is an accused in the case and has also been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate multiple times.

The central agency believes that Jacqueline was aware of conman Sukesh being an extortionist. In a chargesheet filed by ED, the central agency claimed that even the actress’ family and friends ‘benefitted’ from her alleged relationship with Sukesh. In September 2022, Jacqueline’s stylish had also admitted taking Rs 3 crore from Sukesh.

However, Jacqueline Fernandez has always maintained that she was unaware of the alleged crimes committed by Jacqueline. In February 2024, Jacqueline also accused Sukesh of using media as a tool to defame her image. She had also alleged harassment by him and had asked the court to file a case against him. However, the actress withdrew her plea later.

