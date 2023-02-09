Sumona Chakravarti Mourns Death of Her Pet Dog, Says ‘Will Live with This Emptiness’

Actress Sumona Chakravarti penned a heartfelt note for her pet dog Bubbles who died on Tuesday, February 7. Sharing the tragic news with her fans, The Kapil Sharma Show fame bid adieu to her dog. “After 4 days of fighting with all her might, we lost the battle. Bubbles left us last evening 7th Feb’23 at 7 pm to join her brother Rooney in heaven,” Sumona wrote while sharing a photo of her pet dog.

From her post, it seems that her pup was sick, and was ‘fighting with all her might’ for the last 4 days before losing the battle of life. An excerpt from her heartfelt caption read, “In a span of 2 years I have lost both my babies. Is there a term for a parent who loses their child? We have orphans, widows, and widowers, but nothing for a parent. No words to describe it at all?”

Sumona said that she will live with feelings of emptiness. “Time will not heal this wound, it will only push me to live with this emptiness & hollowness till my last breath,” she wrote.

The caption also addressed the death of the actress’ other pet fur baby, Rooney. She wrote, “Now you and Rooney can cause mayhem wherever you two are and know that I love you both. Be happy and naughty wherever you are. Om shanti”. Sumona Chakaravarti ended the note by thanking the doctor for not giving up on Bubbles.

Several friends and admirers offered condolences and consoled the actress. Urvashi Dholakia wrote, “My Anarkali, may she find peace and keep tapping her feet and spreading joy like she always did in heaven too”. A fan wrote, “They are wagging their tails and woofing with all the love for you”. Another user reacted with a red heart emoji and said, “Stay strong. There is less number of people who could really feel the pain of losing furbabies. Bubbles is surely watching you from there. Love and strength to you”.

The actress got one of the photos of Bubbles framed and lit a candle in her memory.

On the work front, Sumona Chakravarti has been working with comedian Kapil Sharma for nearly a decade. They featured together in ‘Comedy Nights With Kapil’ and can be currently seen in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

