রবিবার , ২১ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ৮ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Sunil Gavaskar: 'Swinging their bat around bang, bang…': Sunil Gavaskar calls for bowler protection amid IPL 2024's batting carnage | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ২১, ২০২৪ ৩:২২ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has voiced concerns over the plight of bowlers in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024, calling for measures to protect them amidst the relentless onslaught of batters.
Speaking on the official broadcaster, Gavaskar proposed a solution to address the imbalance between bat and ball in T20 cricket.
IPL 2024: POINTS TABLE | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP
He suggested, “I wouldn’t suggest any changes to a cricket bat because they are all within regulations, but I have been saying this for a long time, increase the size of the boundary at every ground.”

Gavaskar emphasized the importance of extending the boundary ropes, especially at smaller venues, to provide bowlers with a fair chance against power-hitting batters.
Gavaskar further illustrated his point by highlighting the space between the advertisement boards and the fence where the stands begin, stating, “Look at this ground today, there is enough space to take it back a little more by a couple of metres. It can often prove to be the difference between a catch and a sixer.”

He emphasized that pushing the boundary back by a few meters could significantly impact the outcome of matches and provide bowlers with a much-needed respite.
Expressing his frustration with the current state of affairs in T20 cricket, Gavaskar criticized the prevalent trend of power-hitting, likening it to a final net session.
“What we have been seeing in T20 cricket over the last few days is that this is batting like the coach tells in the nets, ‘This is the last round,’ and everybody starts swinging their bat around bang, bang whether they get out or not.”
He underscored the diminishing excitement beyond a certain point, stressing the need for a more balanced contest between bat and ball.





মাদারিয়া তরিকা
