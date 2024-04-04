বৃহস্পতিবার , ৪ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ২১শে চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Sunil Narine: 'Cricket is all about batting…': Sunil Narine after a match-winning knock against Delhi Capitals | Cricket News

এপ্রিল ৪, ২০২৪ ৬:১১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Sunil Narine‘s blistering 85 propelled Kolkata Knight Riders to a commanding 106-run victory over Delhi Capitals in a remarkable display of power-hitting, as they posted the second-highest ever IPL total of 272/7 on Wednesday.
Kolkata’s stellar performance came on the heels of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s record-breaking innings total of 277/3 just a week earlier, reaffirming the relentless batting prowess witnessed in the IPL.

“Cricket is all about batting, so to contribute with the bat is pleasing but I also enjoy my bowling. (On batting down the order with Abu Dhabi Knight Riders) We had sufficient batters, so opening was not needed then. At the end of the day, it is about what the team requires. Batting with Salt is good, he takes the pressure off me so it’s good to bat with him,” said Narine, reflecting on his dual role after being named man of the match.

“On a good wicket like that, we bowled well and were on the money, so a total team effort from us tonight.”

Delhi, led by skipper Rishabh Pant‘s 55 off 25 balls and Tristan Stubbs’ fighting 54, struggled to keep pace with Kolkata’s dominance as they were bowled out for 166 in 17.2 overs.
Opening the innings, Narine launched a relentless assault on the Delhi bowlers, smashing seven fours and seven sixes in his 39-ball blitz, marking his highest T20 score in his 501st match. His explosive innings set the tone for Kolkata’s formidable total.

Batting alongside teenage debutant Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who contributed a brisk 54, Narine orchestrated a formidable 104-run partnership, leaving the Delhi bowlers gasping for respite.
Andre Russell further compounded Delhi’s woes with a quickfire 41 off 19 balls, while Rinku Singh threatened to surpass Hyderabad’s record total with his eight-ball 26, propelling Kolkata to within touching distance of history.





