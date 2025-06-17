Sunita Ahuja Drops Govinda’s Surname Amid Divorce Rumours: ‘I Want Name And Fame’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: June 17, 2025, 13:21 IST

Sunita clarified the name change is not related to divorce rumors.

Govinda’s wife, Sunita, recently grabbed everyone’s attention after she removed the actor’s surname from her Instagram handle. While netizens were left wondering if everything is not well between the couple, the latter has now clarified that she made changes to her name because of numerological reasons.

“I removed Ahuja and added an extra s in my first name. But this change happened almost a year ago,” Ssunita, who has also added an extra ‘s’ to her name now, told ETimes. “It was done purely for numerology purposes. I want name and fame—who doesn’t, right?” she laughed.

Asked if the name change is working for her, the actor’s wife shared, “Absolutely! Can’t you see how viral I’ve gone in the last few months? I’m all over the internet!”

“I am an Ahuja, and that won’t change. The surname will only be dropped when I leave the world,” she clarified, giving a befitting reply to those spreading divorce rumours. “We are a happy family. Until something comes directly from both of us, don’t assume anything,” Govinda’s wife concluded.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been married for 37 years now. They are parents to two children – Tina and Yashvardan.

Last year also, rumours of Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s divorce made headlines. It was said that the actor’s growing closeness to a 30-year-old Marathi actress was reportedly a major factor in their alleged split. However, the couple later confirmed that even though they had filed for divorce a few months back, they are together now.

“Like when she said mujhe Govinda jaisa pati nahi chaiye (I don’t want Govinda as my husband in next birth), she did add that she wanted a son like him. Or when she said that he was with his own valentine, she meant he was working. It is unfortunate that people are only talking negatively about them when the couple is together, and I can assure that they will always be. No divorce is going to happen,” the lawyer said.

