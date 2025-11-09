সোমবার, ১০ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:৫৪ পূর্বাহ্ন
বিনোদন

Sunita Ahuja Says She Doesn’t Want Govinda In Next Life; Rashmika Mandanna’s Comment On Vijay Deverakonda Goes Viral | Bollywood News

  আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ৯ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Sunita Ahuja Says She Doesn’t Want Govinda In Next Life; Rashmika Mandanna’s Comment On Vijay Deverakonda Goes Viral | Bollywood News


Sunita Ahuja said Govinda isn’t the best husband and joked she wouldn’t choose him again, while Rashmika Mandanna’s playful “I’ll marry Vijay” comment sent fans buzzing online.

Calling Govinda “not the best husband,” Sunita Ahuja quipped she wouldn’t pick him again, and Rashmika Mandanna cheekily said she’d marry Vijay during a fun chat. Fans loved it all.

Bollywood actor Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, always makes headlines for her unfiltered conversations and bold takes. Recently, in a conversation, she opened up about her marriage with Govinda and confessed that he isn’t the best husband and that she doesn’t want him in her next life.

For More: Sunita Ahuja Says She Doesn’t Want Govinda In Next Life, Calls Him ‘Not A Good Husband’

Looks like South cinema’s favourite duo is ready to make it official. After months of buzz and subtle hints, reports now claim Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are secretly engaged and planning a royal February 2026 wedding in Udaipur. Neither star has confirmed it yet, but fans are convinced their on-screen magic has finally turned into a real-life fairy-tale romance.

For More: ‘I Will Marry Vijay’: Rashmika Mandanna’s Comment On Vijay Deverakonda Goes Viral Amid Wedding Rumours

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms and has often caught headlines for casting changes. In recent times, several actors have left the show, but it looks like this time the show is making headlines for a possible comeback. Yes, you read it right, it’s none other than Bhavya Gandhi who has shown interest in returning to the show.

For More: Bhavya Gandhi To Return To Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah As Tapu? Actor Breaks Silence

Travis Scott’s Tokyo concert became a heartwarming father-daughter moment when his 7-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, joined him on stage during his performance of “Thank God.” The concert, held on November 8 at Tokorozawa’s Belluna Dome, saw the crowd erupt in cheers as the rapper introduced his little girl to thousands of fans.

For More: Travis Scott Brings Daughter Stormi, 7, Onstage During Tokyo Concert, Crowd Goes Wild | PHOTOS

Huma Qureshi is on a roll! The actress has been part of several intriguing projects recently, and has an exciting lineup ahead. She was recently seen in the series ‘Maharani season 4’, and will next be seen in ‘Delhi Crime season 3’. Now, ahead of the release of Delhi Crime 3, her friend and actor Rajkummar Rao gave her a shoutout on social media. He expressed his admiration for Huma’s talent, and applauded her amazing work.  He wrote that he is a ‘proud’ friend, and also shared his excitement for her upcoming series Delhi Crime 3 in which she plays the ruthless ‘Badi Didi’.

For More: ‘Proud Of You Dost’: Rajkummar Rao Applauds Huma Qureshi’s Work, Expresses Excitement For Delhi Crime 3

Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun…Read More

First Published:

November 09, 2025, 22:00 IST

