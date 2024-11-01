Sunny And Bobby Deol Step Out With Kids For Diwali, Pose Outside Their Lit-Up Bungalow | Watch

Last Updated: November 01, 2024, 00:33 IST

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol stepped out with their families on Diwali, giving fans a glimpse of their festive celebrations. The Deol brothers, who had a successful 2023 with record-breaking films, were all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi with their kids—Rajveer, Karan and Aryaman Deol—outside their well-lit Mumbai bungalow.

Sunny Deol looked relaxed in a light blue shirt, white pants, and a white hat. His son, Rajveer, fresh off his Bollywood debut in Dono, wore a royal blue shirt and black pants. Karan, another star from the next generation, was casual in a red T-shirt and black denim. Bobby Deol sported an animal-print brown shirt paired with black pants, while his son Aryaman wore a striped grey shirt with denim.

The family waved, smiled, and exchanged pleasantries with the photographers, thanking them for their Diwali wishes. Their home was beautifully decorated with lights, adding to the festive vibe.

On the work front, Sunny’s Gadar 2 shattered box office records, grossing over Rs 500 crore, last year. Bobby, meanwhile, stunned audiences with his performance as the antagonist Abrar in Animal, a role that helped the movie cross the Rs 900 crore mark globally. Bobby’s portrayal has opened up opportunities for more villainous roles for him in the South Indian film industry, with Kanguva up next on November 14.

Reflecting on his recent success, Bobby shared, “God has been kind,” expressing gratitude for his resurgence in the industry at 55. Speaking to PTI, he said, “It’s great to know that I’ve spent 30 years and I’m still here. In my mind, I still think like a child. It’s only when I see my kids, I realize, ‘Oh, I’ve become old.'”

Sunny Deol, meanwhile, is all set to star in Lahore 1947, produced by Aamir Khan, which has fans eagerly anticipating yet another impactful performance. With his resilience and charm, Sunny continues to captivate audiences, much like Bobby, who is relishing his career revival.