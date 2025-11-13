Sunny Deol Loses Temper On Paps, Asks ‘Sharam Nahi Ati’ As They Film Him: ‘Aapke Ghar Mein Maa Baap Hai’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 13, 2025, 10:20 IST

Sunny Deol scolded paparazzi outside Dharmendra’s Mumbai home, telling them “sharam aani chahiye” as the veteran actor continues recovering after being discharged.

Sunny Deol is by his father’s side as he recovers at home.

Actor Sunny Deol, who has been spending most of his time with his father Dharmendra as the veteran star recovers at home, lost his temper at the paparazzi on Tuesday morning in Mumbai. Dharmendra was recently discharged from Breach Candy Hospital after a critical health scare, and Sunny has been deeply protective of him ever since.

This morning, as photographers gathered outside their residence, Sunny stepped out and clearly looked upset at the crowding. Folding his hands, he told the paparazzi, “Aap logon ko sharam aani chahiye, aapke ghar mein ma-baap hai. Aapke bachche hain, sharam nahi aati?”

His frustration seemed to come from the constant intrusion and noise, especially at a time when Dharmendra needs rest and a calm environment at home. The actor, who is usually polite with the media, appeared visibly angry and emotional as he tried to make the photographers understand the situation.

Many fans also rallied behind Sunny after the video surfaced online. Social media users said the constant intrusion has taken a toll on the Deol family, especially with Dharmendra recovering at home. Several comments praised Sunny for finally speaking up and asked the paparazzi to show “basic humanity” during such a delicate time.

Sunny has been by Dharmendra’s side since the veteran actor’s hospitalisation and continues to care for him as he recovers.

The 89-year-old star, who had been under treatment for the past few days, will continue his recovery at home. Earlier, his daughter Esha Deol assured fans that her father was stable, dismissing false reports about his health. “The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy,” she wrote on social media.

Sources close to the Deol family have shared that Dharmendra was admitted last month for a routine health check-up and continues to remain under observation. His team has requested fans to keep him in their prayers as he recovers.

Shreyanka Mazumdar Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment world, bring…Read More Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment world, bring… Read More

First Published: November 13, 2025, 10:20 IST

News movies bollywood Sunny Deol Loses Temper On Paps, Asks ‘Sharam Nahi Ati’ As They Film Him: ‘Aapke Ghar Mein Maa Baap Hai’