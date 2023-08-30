বুধবার , ৩০ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ১৫ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Sunny Deol Makes Shocking Revelation About Being Dyslexic As A Child: ‘Thappad Padte The’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ৩০, ২০২৩ ৭:০৬ অপরাহ্ণ
sunny deol 5


Last Updated: August 30, 2023, 18:07 IST

Sunny Deol talks about being dyslexic as a child

Sunny Deol talks about being dyslexic as a child

Sunny Deol, in a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, shared that he was dyslexic as a child. The actor talked about many other things too.

Sunny Deol is currently basking under the success of his recently released film Gadar 2. The film, which also stars Ameesha Patel, has been breaking all records. Well, in a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, Sunny made a shocking revelation and said that he was Dyslexic as a child. He used to get slapped for not scoring well in the study.

He was quoted saying, “I was dyslexic as a child. Back then, we didn’t even know what that meant! Thappad padte the, duffer hai, padhai nahi aati (I would get slapped, called duffer for not being able to study). Even now when it comes to reading, sometimes the words seem all jumbled up. Often people say to use a teleprompter (at public gathering) but I refuse! I am like, ‘You tell me what to say, I will try to say it.”

“Me being dyslexic never came up in conversation over the years. But it used to get difficult, initially I would feel (nervous) to speak. Now, with age may be, I feel I have opened up more. But back in the day whenever someone would hand over the microphone to me, I would wonder, ‘Now what do I say?” he further added.

Recently, in an interview with Zoom, Sunny also opened up about his equation with his step-sister Esha Deol. Obviously, I’ve gone through lots of pain and agony beforehand, I’ve gone through a lot of processes but as I always say happiness can come and you won’t even know what pain and agony was. It just takes over you and you just forget all those things,” he said.

On the work front, Sunny Deol is gearing up to appear in the sequel of his action-packed drama Maa Tujhhe Salaam. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the actor is also teaming up with JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta for Border 2, a war film.



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

IMG 20230830 WA0012
টাঙ্গাইলে ম্যাটস শিক্ষার্থীদের অনির্দিষ্টকালের জন্য ক্লাস বর্জন অব্যাহত
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm JORNALAKE
সীতাকুণ্ডের সহস্রধারা ঝরনায় ঘুরতে গিয়ে পর্যটকের মৃত্যু
বাংলাদেশ
1693400924 photo
Watch: Schoolboy error costs Mohammad Rizwan his wicket | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 1 104
ব্লাড সুগারে কি পনির খাওয়া যায়? খেলে কীভাবে খাবেন? জানুন পুষ্টিবিদের মতpaneer can be consumed by blood sugar patients according to nutritionist – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm SAU

শেকৃবি’তে ২৪ জুন থেকে অনলাইনে পরীক্ষা শুরু

 FotoJet 2023 08 20T085033.410

কয়েকটি টোটকায় হাই ব্লাডসুগার পালাবে ৷ আজই এই চার টোটকা প্রয়োগ করুন, অতি সহজেই কমবে ব্লাডসুগার ৷ The super 4 tips will reduce diabetes from body need to take a look. – News18 Bangla

 wm cubavaccine1

করোনা প্রতিরোধে কিছু মানুষের অতিমানবীয় রোগপ্রতিরোধ ক্ষমতা আছে!

 218430837 964878257679559 4706027651457580941 n 6 33 6

করোনায় আরও একটি মৃত্যুশূন্য দিন

 1634544453 photo

ICC T20 World Cup: We are often too quick to make the best player the leader, says Paddy Upton | Cricket News

 sharad pawar

Pawar Says Can’t Ignore Savarkar’s Sacrifice in Freedom Struggle, But More Pressing Issues in Country Today

 wm Awami League Logo 22 09 2021

আ.লীগের মনোনয়ন ফরম বিক্রি শুরু শনিবার

 Realme 11 Pro 5G 4 1

২০০ মেগাপিক্সেলের সেরা ক্যামেরা, দেশের বাজারে আসতে চলেছে Realme-র চমক দেওয়া ফোন!|| Realme 11 Pro 5G is best smartphone going to launch in india – News18 Bangla

 wm suu kyi

সামরিক কারাগারে সু চি

 wm Shahabuddin Fakhrul 19 March 2022

গণতান্ত্রিক ইতিহাসে অনন্য হয়ে থাকবেন সাহাবুদ্দীন: ফখরুল