Sunny Deol Makes Shocking Revelation About Being Dyslexic As A Child: ‘Thappad Padte The’

Sunny Deol is currently basking under the success of his recently released film Gadar 2. The film, which also stars Ameesha Patel, has been breaking all records. Well, in a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, Sunny made a shocking revelation and said that he was Dyslexic as a child. He used to get slapped for not scoring well in the study.

He was quoted saying, “I was dyslexic as a child. Back then, we didn’t even know what that meant! Thappad padte the, duffer hai, padhai nahi aati (I would get slapped, called duffer for not being able to study). Even now when it comes to reading, sometimes the words seem all jumbled up. Often people say to use a teleprompter (at public gathering) but I refuse! I am like, ‘You tell me what to say, I will try to say it.”

“Me being dyslexic never came up in conversation over the years. But it used to get difficult, initially I would feel (nervous) to speak. Now, with age may be, I feel I have opened up more. But back in the day whenever someone would hand over the microphone to me, I would wonder, ‘Now what do I say?” he further added.

Recently, in an interview with Zoom, Sunny also opened up about his equation with his step-sister Esha Deol. Obviously, I’ve gone through lots of pain and agony beforehand, I’ve gone through a lot of processes but as I always say happiness can come and you won’t even know what pain and agony was. It just takes over you and you just forget all those things,” he said.

On the work front, Sunny Deol is gearing up to appear in the sequel of his action-packed drama Maa Tujhhe Salaam. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the actor is also teaming up with JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta for Border 2, a war film.