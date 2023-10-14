Sunny Deol To Charge A Whopping Rs 50 Crores For Border 2? Here’s What We Know

Sunny Deol is currently riding high on the success of his latest film, Gadar 2. The movie, in which he stars alongside Ameesha Patel, has set a record at the box office and audiences are absolutely loving it. Amidst all the cheers for his success, there’s been chatter about Sunny Deol potentially joining the sequel to the 1997 war classic, Border. Now there’s an exciting update about the same.

A recent report by Bollywood Hungama states that Sunny Deol might have charged a whopping amount for Border 2, “The upfront fees of Rs. 50 crores aside, Sunny has also struck a back-end deal wherein he will get some share from the profits earned by producers. Sunny deserves this as his presence can take Border to new heights and the producers were more than happy to ink this deal with Sunny,” a source told the entertainment portal..

In a recent interview on The Ranveer Show, Sunny Deol had opened up and shared that plans for Border 2 were actually in motion even before the idea of Gadar 2 was on the table. However, the project was eventually put on hold.

In a candid conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, Sunny Deol was asked about the buzz surrounding the possibility of a Border 2 film. Responding with a touch of humour, Sunny said, “I’ve heard those whispers too.” He went on to share, “Ye hum bahut pehle karne wale the… 2015 mein. Par phir meri picture nahi chali, toh log ghabra ke nahi banana chah rahe. Ab sab bol rahe hain humey karni hai. (We were actually considering it a long time ago, around 2015. But then my movie didn’t quite hit the mark, and there was a bit of hesitation about going ahead with it. Now, suddenly, everyone’s gung-ho about the idea.)” It seems Sunny was referring to his participation in the 2015 romantic comedy I Love New Year, co-starring Kangana Ranaut.

Further, Sunny Deol was asked if he would do Border 2, given a chance. The actor stated that it depends on how gripping the plot is. He mentioned, “Those characters were really lovely. When I watch a film today, I want to see an extension of those characters. I feel like doing it, but the story should lend a justification to that character. So that those who come to watch the film and hope it’ll be fun, they’re not disappointed, like they’re getting that fun in my film Gadar 2.”