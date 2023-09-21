Sunny Deol To Collaborate With Rajkumar Santoshi After Gadar 2 Success? Here’s What We Know

Sunny Deol has witnessed a remarkable comeback with the massive success of Gadar 2. The film, directed by Anil Sharma, has not only won hearts but also made a mark at the box office, becoming one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2023. As the film continues to dominate the box office, fans are eager to learn more about Sunny’s upcoming projects. Rumours suggest that he may have reconciled with Rajkumar Santoshi, and they plan to collaborate on a special project. However, according to Hindustan Times reports, such rumours are not true.

A source close to the development said, “Ever since the news of Sunny patching up with Shah Rukh Khan became a hot discussion, following their hug at the success bash of Gadar 2, there is a growing buzz that he might now reunite with Santoshi, leaving behind their fallout. But there is no truth in this. Even people within the film fraternity are assuming that Sunny and Rajkumar will come together, but that’s not happening.”

Sunny and Rajkumar Santoshi have worked together on some successful films in the past, including Damini, Ghayal and Ghatak. However, their relationship soured when the filmmaker declined to direct Ghayal Once Again. This incident led to a fallout between the two and they didn’t collaborate on any projects all these years.

Meanwhile, there’s no official confirmation of Sunny Deol signing any other projects. Currently, the actor is taking a personal break in the United States and is enjoying quality time with his family. Following the intense shooting and promotional schedule of Gadar 2, he is using this break to think about his future projects. As per the insider, the actor won’t rush and he is taking the time to carefully consider the projects he wants to be a part of.

“Some are even saying that he has signed his next with Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma, which is also not true. He will get back to work and start reading scripts once he is back from the US, which is later this week,” clarified the source.

Sunny Deol is currently in the US, accompanied by his parents, Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur. They will be there for 15-20 days, during which they will visit Sunny’s sisters, Vijayta and Ajeeta, who reside in Los Angeles. Bobby Deol couldn’t join them due to his busy shooting schedule.

Sunny is set to appear in the film titled Baap, where he will reunite with his long-time friends and co-stars such as Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, and Mithun Chakraborty.