Sunny Deol’s Fees For Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Will Be A WHOPPING Rs 45 Crores? Know Here

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has been making headlines for a long time now. While it is no secret that Ranbir Kapoor will be playing the role of Ram in the film, it has now been reported that Sunny Deol is likely to turn Hanuman in the movie. As we wait for more exciting updates on that, a recent report has claimed that Sunny Deol might be charging negotiating a fee of Rs 45 Crores to play Lord Hanuman.

As per a source close to the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, since the role requires a lot of hard work and responsibility from Sunny Deol, the sum of Rs 45 Crores might be only fair as remuneration, “Playing Lord Hanuman on screen is a big responsibility and Sunny has decided to not take up any project in the middle of the Ramayana shoot. He wants to give complete focus to the part and will also undergo a change in body type to play Lord Hanuman. He is negotiating a Rs. 45 crore deal with Nitesh Tiwari and Madhu Mantena for Ramayana. Sunny playing Hanuman will be like a thank you from Sunny Deol to Lord Hanuman for giving him all the success in life,” shared the source with the entertainment portal.

It was earlier reported by PinkVilla that the Gadar 2 actor is in talks with the makers of Ramayana for Hanuman’s role. “Hanuman stands for strength and there’s no one better than Sunny Deol in the Indian Film Industry to justify what Bajrangbali stands for. The actor has shown interest in being a part of Nitesh Tiwari’s rendition of Ramayana and is also excited to play the part of Lord Hanuman. However, it’s still early stages of discussion,” a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

“Apart from being a part of the Ramayana trilogy, Nitesh Tiwari along with his producer partners, Allu Aravind, Madhu Mantena, and Namit Malhotra are also looking to make a standalone film on Lord Hanuman with Sunny Deol in the lead. The Ramayana is just a small part of Lord Hanuman’s life, and there are many other facets to the story. Nitesh wants to explore that with a standalone film on Lord Hanuman,” the source added.

The insider further claimed that Sunny Deol is ‘seriously considering’ to take up this project. However, News18 Showsha cannot vouch for the authenticity of the report.

While Ranbir Kapoor will be playing the role of Ram in this movie, Sai Pallavi has reportedly been roped in for the role of Sita. Earlier, Alia Bhatt was in talks for the role of Sita but she backed out earlier this year due to dates-related issues. Meanwhile, KGF star Yash is likely to play Ravana in the movie. However, there is no official announcement regarding this as of now.

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is likely to go on floors in mid-2024.