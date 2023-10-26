বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৬ অক্টোবর ২০২৩ | ১২ই কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Sunny Deol’s Fees For Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Will Be A WHOPPING Rs 45 Crores? Know Here

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ২৬, ২০২৩ ৮:৩৭ অপরাহ্ণ
sunny deol 1 2023 10 be656b2febc4015f69e25a6cbe345a4c


Reportedly, Sunny Deol is in talks with the makers of Ramayana for Hanuman's role. (Photos: Instagram)

Reportedly, Sunny Deol is in talks with the makers of Ramayana for Hanuman’s role. (Photos: Instagram)

After entertaining everyone with Gadar 2, Sunny Deol might be seen playing Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious Ramayana.

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has been making headlines for a long time now. While it is no secret that Ranbir Kapoor will be playing the role of Ram in the film, it has now been reported that Sunny Deol is likely to turn Hanuman in the movie. As we wait for more exciting updates on that, a recent report has claimed that Sunny Deol might be charging negotiating a fee of Rs 45 Crores to play Lord Hanuman.

As per a source close to the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, since the role requires a lot of hard work and responsibility from Sunny Deol, the sum of Rs 45 Crores might be only fair as remuneration, “Playing Lord Hanuman on screen is a big responsibility and Sunny has decided to not take up any project in the middle of the Ramayana shoot. He wants to give complete focus to the part and will also undergo a change in body type to play Lord Hanuman. He is negotiating a Rs. 45 crore deal with Nitesh Tiwari and Madhu Mantena for Ramayana. Sunny playing Hanuman will be like a thank you from Sunny Deol to Lord Hanuman for giving him all the success in life,” shared the source with the entertainment portal.

It was earlier reported by PinkVilla that the Gadar 2 actor is in talks with the makers of Ramayana for Hanuman’s role. “Hanuman stands for strength and there’s no one better than Sunny Deol in the Indian Film Industry to justify what Bajrangbali stands for. The actor has shown interest in being a part of Nitesh Tiwari’s rendition of Ramayana and is also excited to play the part of Lord Hanuman. However, it’s still early stages of discussion,” a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

“Apart from being a part of the Ramayana trilogy, Nitesh Tiwari along with his producer partners, Allu Aravind, Madhu Mantena, and Namit Malhotra are also looking to make a standalone film on Lord Hanuman with Sunny Deol in the lead. The Ramayana is just a small part of Lord Hanuman’s life, and there are many other facets to the story. Nitesh wants to explore that with a standalone film on Lord Hanuman,” the source added.

The insider further claimed that Sunny Deol is ‘seriously considering’ to take up this project. However, News18 Showsha cannot vouch for the authenticity of the report.

While Ranbir Kapoor will be playing the role of Ram in this movie, Sai Pallavi has reportedly been roped in for the role of Sita. Earlier, Alia Bhatt was in talks for the role of Sita but she backed out earlier this year due to dates-related issues. Meanwhile, KGF star Yash is likely to play Ravana in the movie. However, there is no official announcement regarding this as of now.

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is likely to go on floors in mid-2024.

yatamanyu narain
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu is a multi-disciplinary Journalist & Photographer who dabbles in Films, Poetry, Music, Politics, Pop-Culture and everything in between. Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

rahul gandhi agniveer 2023 10 6b7461c0d9a0e16c55898c72e85c1176 16x9
Chhattisgarh Polls: Rahul Gandhi to Address Rallies in Four Assembly Seats on Saturday and Sunday
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Chittagong 27.10.2023 800x420
গণজাগরণের নৃত্য উৎসবে নৃত্যালেখ্য ‘বিজয়লক্ষ্মী নারী’
বাংলাদেশ
1698419068 photo
Pakistan’s Mohammad Wasim does a MS Dhoni vs South Africa | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 3 23 169841735916x9
কোজাগরীতে তিলের নাড়ু বানাবেন তো? কোলেস্টেরল কমিয়ে হৃদযন্ত্র ভাল রাখতে তিল জুড়িহীন!sesame seeds are awesome to keep you fit and fine – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1659228970 photo

Vandana Katariya’s brace hands India second consecutive win in CWG women’s hockey | Commonwealth Games 2022 News

 wm CPB CTG 21 August 2023 800x416

‘ব্যবসায়ী-আমলা-বিদেশি শক্তির হাতে দেশ ও রাজনীতি’

 1692938863 photo

US Open: Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic relish US Open collision course | Tennis News

 wm forest

পৃথিবীর ৩০ ভাগ প্রজাতির গাছ বিলুপ্তির পথে

 received 3067598473542397

জামালপুরে স্ত্রীকে শ্বাসরোধে হত্যার অভিযোগেগ্রেপ্তার স্বামী, পলাতক শ্বশুর-শাশুড়ী

 received 568169097991587

বেঙ্গল ব্যাংক আনোয়ারা শাখার বিজনেস ইনচার্জ আজাদ মঈনুদ্দীন

 mf hussain was one of the renowned names in the modernist era

On MF Husain’s Birth Anniversary, Here are Some Famous Quotes by the Maverick Painter

 untitled design 2022 06 07t225300.382

Invigorating, Talks About Respecting Women, Campaign Against Corruption: BJP on PM’s Speech

 1667626819 photo

Kidambi Srikanth sails into Hylo Open semifinals | Badminton News

 wm asm rob loak

রাষ্ট্রীয় সম্পদ অপচয় ও পাচারে বাংলাদেশ চ্যাম্পিয়ন: রব