Supergirl Trailer: Milly Alcock Shines As Kara Zor-El, Jason Momoa Debuts As Lobo | Hollywood News

Last Updated: December 12, 2025, 01:30 IST

DC Studios’ Supergirl trailer introduces Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, Jason Momoa’s Lobo, and Krypto, blending punk energy and intergalactic chaos.

Milly Alcock stars as Kara Zor-El in Supergirl, with Jason Momoa debuting as Lobo.

DC Studios unveiled the first official trailer for Supergirl online Thursday, following a private Manhattan preview hosted by co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, director Craig Gillespie, and star Milly Alcock. The footage highlights how Alcock’s Kara Zor-El will carve her own path in the DC Universe, distinct from her cousin Superman’s more hopeful persona.

Set to Blondie’s “Call Me,” the trailer opens with a bleary-eyed Kara blowing out a birthday candle and confiding in her super-powered dog, Krypto. “Twenty-three will be the best year yet,” she murmurs. “Let’s be honest, babe. It’s not a very high bar to clear.”

Director Craig Gillespie teased at the event that Kara’s internal struggles will drive the film. “This is really an anti-hero story. She’s got a lot of baggage and a lot of demons coming into this, which is very different from where Superman is in his life,” he explained.

The trailer then propels viewers into grungy, intergalactic colonies populated by morally ambiguous humanoid aliens, evoking the lived-in chaos of Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy films. Fans also get a fleeting first look at Jason Momoa’s Lobo — the cigar-chomping, motorcycle-riding anti-hero Gunn has envisioned since the start of his tenure at DC Studios.

Gunn and Alcock on the Punk Energy of Supergirl

Gunn revealed that casting Alcock, fresh off House of the Dragon, had been on his mind even before his deal with DC Studios was finalized. “‘You know who’d be great as Supergirl?’ I think she’s really got something special about her,” he said.

Alcock shared her excitement after seeing the completed trailer: “It’s so weird, in the best way. It’s really surreal seeing everyone’s work come together. It’s going to happen. Shit.”

Gunn emphasised the film’s fresh approach to female superheroes, highlighting Kara’s imperfection compared to traditionally flawless heroines. “So many times female superheroes are so perfect. She’s not that at all. She’s very imperfect, like male superheroes have been allowed to be for a while,” he said.

The trailer also hints at ongoing industry debates, including whether blockbuster Warner Bros. titles like Supergirl will continue to have theatrical releases after the Netflix acquisition, setting the stage for both creative and distribution intrigue.

First Published: December 12, 2025, 01:30 IST

