‘Supernatural powers’: Hasan Ali’s spot-on prediction moments before Pakistan’s win | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: As Pakistan beat Afghanistan in an ill-tempered thriller by one wicket in Hambantota on Thursday to seal three-match ODI series, pacer Hasan Ali ‘s insane prediction moments before the tense finish turned out to be a perfect one.Hasan on X (formally known as Twitter) had predicted that Pakistan will finish the game with a four off the edge and things turned exactly the same way when Naseem Shah collected a boundary off Fazalhaq Farooq to seal the win for his side in a final-over tense finish.“I can smell it will be edge for 4 runs and we will win,” Hasan wrote on X, moments before the final over.

Users on social media were pretty impressed with Hasan’s insane and precise prediction.

“Hassan bhai, some supernatural powers,” a user wrote.

Needing 11 runs off the last over, Pakistan won the match on the penultimate ball and one wicket in hand.

With the win, Pakistan also took an unassailable 2-0 win in the ODI series.