শনিবার , ২৯ জুন ২০২৪ | ১৫ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

T20 World Cup Final: India vs South Africa: How reserve day works and what happens if the T20 World Cup final is washed out

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ২৯, ২০২৪ ১১:০৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1719637752 photo



msid 111356078,imgsize 111864

As anticipation builds for the T20 World Cup final between India and South Africa on Saturday, concerns about persistent rain loom over the event. Organizers have kept a reserve day to ensure the match reaches a conclusion.
How the reserve day works:

  • If rain disrupts the match on Saturday, the game will resume on Sunday, the designated reserve day, from the point it was halted.
  • The International Cricket Council (ICC) mandates that “every effort will be made to complete the match on the scheduled day with any necessary reduction in overs taking place. Only if the minimum number of overs necessary to constitute a match cannot be bowled on the scheduled day will the match be completed on the reserve day.”

Conditions for a complete match:

  • To constitute a full match, a minimum of 10 overs must be bowled to the team batting second.
  • If the match begins on Saturday but is interrupted and cannot be completed, it will resume on Sunday from the point where play stopped.
  • The reserve day start time is set for 8:00 PM IST on Sunday.

Super Over regulations:

  • In the event of a tied match, a Super Over will determine the winner.
  • If the Super Over also ends in a tie, subsequent Super Overs will be played until a winner is determined.
  • These Super Overs can be held an unlimited number of times until a result is achieved.

Outcomes for washed out matches: If rain continues to thwart play on both Saturday and Sunday, resulting in an incomplete match, India and South Africa will be declared joint winners.

Weather Forecast:
Persistent rain has plagued this year’s T20 World Cup, threatening to disrupt the final showdown in Bridgetown too. Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast:
Saturday’s Weather Forecast:
Morning: Cloudy and windy with thunderstorms in parts of the area.
– Probability of Precipitation: 44%
– Cloud cover: 98%
– Humidity: 77%
Afternoon: Cloudy and breezy with thunderstorms in parts of the area.
– Probability of Precipitation: 46%
– Cloud cover: 99%
– Humidity: 80%
Reserve Day (June 30) Forecast:
Morning: Mostly cloudy and breezy.
– Probability of Precipitation: 25%
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy, occasional rain, and thunderstorms; breezy.
– Probability of Precipitation: 60%
With both teams eager to end their title droughts, fans hope the weather will not overshadow what promises to be an electrifying contest. The ICC has taken all necessary precautions to ensure a fair result, keeping the reserve day as a crucial backup to navigate the challenges posed by inclement weather.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm cvasu 750x563 478
১৪ বছর পর সিভাসু ছাত্রলীগের নতুন কমিটি
বাংলাদেশ
1719637752 photo
T20 World Cup Final: India vs South Africa: How reserve day works and what happens if the T20 World Cup final is washed out
খেলাধুলা
aly goni jasmine bhasin 2024 04 b4a1585061fd7b01b8e2a94797b908e8
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni To NOT Marry Anytime Soon? Actress Says ‘Don’t Have Any Plans’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm iran 1
ইরানের প্রেসিডেন্ট নির্বাচনে ভোটগ্রহণ শেষ, চলছে গণনা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm CTGNEWS 12

পদযাত্রায় সংঘর্ষ, ৬৩৬ জনকে আসামি করে মামলা

 New Project 10 29

টক না তো? মিষ্টি আম চিনবেন কী করে? রইল টিপসtips to identify sweet mango from easy signs – News18 Bangla

 United head logo F1 Copy Copy

করোনায় আরও ৬ জনের মৃত্যু

 image 233417

শুধু স্বপ্ন দেখেই নয়, কঠোর পরিশ্রমের মাধ্যমেই নিজের ভবিষ্যৎ গড়তে হবে- পরিকল্পনা মন্ত্রী এম এ মান্নান

 চুয়াডাঙ্গায় মাদক কারবারির এক বছরের কারাদণ্ড

চুয়াডাঙ্গায় মাদক কারবারির এক বছরের কারাদণ্ড

 1652349600 photo

Explained – Unprecedented, not impossible – How a winner-takes-all play-off between Manchester City & Liverpool to decide Premier League title might be on the cards | Football News

 virat kohli weight 1600 insta

Things to keep in mind while doing bodyweight exercises

 wm rajpoth

রাজপথে পাহারাদার হিসেবে আবার শক্তি দেখাল আওয়ামী লীগ

 untitled design 37 1

Kannada Actress Ragini Dwivedi’s ‘Motivational’ Gym Clicks Scream Fitness Goals

 png 20220904 163510 0000

মুনার সফলতার গল্প!