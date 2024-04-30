মঙ্গলবার , ৩০ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ১৭ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

T20 World Cup: Heinrich Klaasen, Gerald Coetzee headline South Africa’s 15-man squad | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ৩০, ২০২৪ ৩:৫০ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: South Africa have announced their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, with Heinrich Klaasen and Gerald Coetzee being the notable inclusions.
The 15-member squad, led by Aiden Markram, features a blend of experience and youth, aiming to make a strong impact in the prestigious tournament.
The T20 World Cup will be played across multiple venues, with the group stage divided into four groups.South Africa find themselves in Group D, alongside Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, and Nepal.
The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 8s stage, where they will be joined by the top teams from the other groups.
The tournament will commence on June 2nd, with the USA taking on Canada in the opening encounter. The group stage fixtures are spread across various locations, including Grand Prairie, Texas, Providence, Guyana, Bridgetown, Barbados, Long Island, New York, and others.

The Super 8s stage will commence on June 19th, with the top teams from the group stage battling it out for a spot in the semi-finals. The semi-finals are scheduled for June 27th, with the final set to take place on June 29th in Bridgetown, Barbados.
South Africa’s squad boasts a strong bowling attack, with the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and Tabraiz Shamsi leading the charge. The batting lineup features experienced campaigners like Quinton de Kock, David Miller, and Reeza Hendricks, while the inclusion of Klaasen and Rickelton adds depth to the batting order.
ALSO SEE: T20 World Cup Schedule | T20 World Cup
With a well-balanced squad and a favourable group, South Africa will be aiming to make a deep run in the T20 World Cup and potentially secure their first-ever title in the shortest format of the game.
South Africa T20 World Cup squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.
Travelling reserves: Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi





Source link

