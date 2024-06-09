রবিবার , ৯ জুন ২০২৪ | ২৬শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

T20 World Cup: Pakistan’s Imad Wasim set to return for India clash | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ৯, ২০২৪ ১:৫১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1717876267 photo



msid 110826194,imgsize 31958

NEW DELHI: Pakistan have received a much-needed boost ahead of Sunday’s T20 World Cup clash with India, as all-rounder Imad Wasim has been declared fit to play.
Imad missed Pakistan’s opening game – a humiliating defeat to the USA in Dallas – and the final match of their pre-tournament series against England due to a reported rib injury.
However, Pakistan coach Gary Kirsten announced at the pre-match press conference that the 35-year-old left-arm spinner will be available for selection.
“He will be available,” said the South African, who took over the reigns of the Pakistan team in April.
Kirsten could not provide details about Pakistan’s likely line-up, as he was awaiting fitness updates on other players.
However, the coach emphasized that whoever took the field would not need any extra motivation to rebound from the painful defeat to the USA by securing a win against their arch-rivals, India.
“It’s never nice not winning games of cricket for any player. They’re trying their best. It’s never nice. I don’t think I needed to motivate this team for this game,” he said.
“I think the important thing for us is that we operate genuinely as a team. Yes, we need individuals to make good performances, but playing games like this, I think is a real team effort.
“It’s a big game, so we’re going to treat it as any other game. But certainly, give it our best shot. The team’s motivated. I mean, if that’s what you’re questioning, two days ago is forgotten. We can’t take it back. It’s gone. So, we move on,” he said.
(With AFP inputs)





