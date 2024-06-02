T20 World Cup: Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya star in India’s easy win over Bangladesh in warm-up game | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Rishabh Pant and all-round Hardik Pandya hogged the spotlight as India brushed aside Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup warm-up match in New York on Saturday.In the comfortable 60-run win, India had several positive aspects, with Pant’s fifty being the most significant.Pant’s impressive performance (53 off 32 balls, including 4 fours and 4 sixes) and Hardik’s valuable contribution with both bat and ball (40 not out off 23 balls, with 2 fours and 4 sixes) propelled India to a solid 182 for five after choosing to bat first.Defending the total proved to be a straightforward task as left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh-led India restricted Bangladesh to 122 for nine.

Despite a brief resistance from Mahmudullah Riyaz (40 retired out; 28b, 4×4, 1×6) and Shakib Al Hasan (28), who added 75 runs for the sixth wicket, Bangladesh could only manage to reduce the margin of defeat after being reduced to 41 for five.

As It Happened

Arshdeep, who had a subpar IPL season with Punjab Kings, struck twice within the Powerplay, dismissing Soumya Sarkar and Litton Das.

Mohammed Siraj added to Bangladesh’s woes by removing skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (0), leaving them reeling at 10 for three in 3.5 overs.

The Indian bowlers showcased their skills in exploiting the slow pitch and sluggish outfield, with pacer Shivam Dube also contributing two wickets (2/11).

Bangladesh’s lackluster batting performance highlighted the significance of Pant and Hardik’s innings.

Pant’s knock has likely secured his position as the first-choice wicketkeeper-batter for India in the World Cup, giving him an edge over Sanju Samson.

Samson, who opened the innings with skipper Rohit Sharma (23, 19b, 2×4, 1×6) in place of Virat Kohli, struggled to adapt to the pitch conditions and was dismissed for a 6-ball 1 by left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam.

Suryakumar Yadav (31, 18b, 4×4) and Pandya (40) also made valuable contributions to India’s competitive total.

Pant’s exceptional touch, which he displayed during the IPL 2024 for Delhi Capitals, continued in this match as he played his characteristic shots and brought up his fifty in just 32 balls.

Hardik, who was dropped on 26, provided the necessary acceleration by smashing three consecutive sixes off left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam, showcasing his power and execution.

His innings and confidence might have immensely pleased the team management and himself after a modest outing as Mumbai Indians’ captain in a season where he was subjected to intense professional and personal scrutiny.

Bangladesh also suffered an injury scare as Shoriful walked off just before bowling the final ball of the innings, as Tanzim Hasan completed the over.

(With inputs from PTI)