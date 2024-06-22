T20 World Cup: Roston Chase, Shai Hope star in West Indies’ nine-wicket win against USA | Cricket News

T20 WORLD CUP:

NEW DELHI: West Indies stormed back to defeat the United States of America by nine wickets in the T20 World Cup Group 2 Super Eight match at Bridgetown, Barbados, thanks to an unbeaten 82 from opener Shai Hope .Following their comfortable 128-run victory over the USA in 19.5 overs, the West Indies batsmen went all out to knock off the target in 10.5 overs, making 130/1, and securing a commanding victory, according to PTI.West Indies’ position in the Group 2 points table was enhanced after the victory. After losing to England by eight wickets on Wednesday, the Caribbean team is currently ranked second with two points and a Net Run Rate of 1.814.At the Kensington Oval, Hope (82 not out) and Nicholas Pooran did the heavy lifting for their side, smashing the USA bowlers all over the park. Johnson Charles fell for a 14-ball 15 with a couple of fours early on.With Pooran scoring 27 not out from 13 balls with three sixes and a four, Hope made short work of the USA bowling attack with his right-handed wicketkeeper-batter, who hammered eight sixes and four fours to get 82 not out from only 39 balls.As the Caribbean team took control, Hope led WI’s chase with a first-wicket partnership of 67 runs with Charles and then another 63 runs unbeaten for the second wicket with Pooran, coming off just 23 balls.Earlier, Andre Russell (3.5-0-31-3) and Roston Chase (4-0-19-3) kept the opposition hitters in check when the West Indies elected to bat first.

Steven Taylor (2) dealt the USA an early hit when he was stopped at point by Russell’s chase, but Andreis Gous and Nitish Kumar (20) developed a solid combination to rally the team and put them ahead, but they both faltered after getting off to their individual starts.

The USA’s collapse started in the eighth over when Gous, who struck three fours and a six in his quick 29 off 16 balls, was caught at deep midwicket by Hope off Alzarri Joseph. Nitish was trapped leg-before by West Indies spinner Gudakesh Motie for 20 off 19 balls with two fours.

As the co-hosts of the tournament continued to nibble away at regular wickets, giving their opponents any momentum with the bat, none of the ensuing American batsmen could trouble the West Indies.

Chase looked unplayable, and he cleaned up USA captain Aaron Jones (11). When he trapped seasoned bowler Corey Anderson leg-before for seven, Chase claimed another wicket.

Chase had Harmeet Singh caught by Charles for a first-ball duck, ending his spectacular innings as the batsman for the USA against South Africa in the previous game. This meant that West Indies were still in control of the game.