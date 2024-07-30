Taapsee Pannu Feels Husband Mathias Boe’s Achievements Haven’t Been Recognised

Taapsee Pannu has been enjoying marital bliss with her husband and Danish badminton player Mathias Boe. The couple got married this year in March. Despite years of being together during the courtship period, Taapsee and Mathias have rarely been captured together. Now, the actress has opened up on how people are ignorant about her husband, adding that his achievements are not widely recognised in India.

During a conversation with Fever FM, Taapsee Pannu spoke proudly on Mathias Boe’s achievements saying, “I feel sad for those people who don’t know who this guy (Mathias Boe) is. And I don’t want to come out and tell people. Just because he isn’t a cricketer or a big businessman, you don’t really feel like knowing. This is the guy who is probably one of the biggest achievers in badminton in the world and right now probably responsible for where our men’s badminton doubles have reached.”

Further reflecting on the ignorance, Taapsee Pannu added, “People have not really been interested in knowing about him, I have never hidden him. He is very much visible and he is a tall, well-built man, he shines with his white skin.”

Mathias Boe is a celebrated name in the world of badminton. With his instrumental role as the coach for the Indian national team in men’s doubles, he has taken Indian badminton to new heights. He has been guiding players like Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty to succeed in various tournaments.

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe’s wedding was a private affair with close friends and family in attendance. In an exclusive interview with HT City, the actress stated the reason behind opting for a private ceremony. Highlighting that she did not want to subject her personal life to public scrutiny, Taapsee mentioned that she willingly signed up for this life but not her family and loved ones.

As Taapsee Pannu continues to enjoy this new phase of marriage, she is eagerly awaiting the release of Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba. Set to release on Netflix on August 9, the sequel to the 2021 hit Haseen Dilruba also stars Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal and Jimmy Shergill in the lead roles. Besides the romantic thriller, Taapsee also has Khel Khel Mein alongside Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk and Fardeen Khan among others in the pivotal roles. The comedy-drama is slated to hit the theatres on August 15.