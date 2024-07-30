মঙ্গলবার , ৩০ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ১৫ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Taapsee Pannu Feels Husband Mathias Boe’s Achievements Haven’t Been Recognised

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ৩০, ২০২৪ ১২:১৯ অপরাহ্ণ
Taapsee Pannu Feels Husband Mathias Boe’s Achievements Haven’t Been Recognised


Published By: Dishya Sharma

Last Updated:

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe married in March this year. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe married in March this year.
(Photo Credits: Instagram)

Taapsee Pannu spoke proudly on Mathias Boe’s achievements, highlighting that her husband is ‘one of the biggest achievers in badminton’.

Taapsee Pannu has been enjoying marital bliss with her husband and Danish badminton player Mathias Boe. The couple got married this year in March. Despite years of being together during the courtship period, Taapsee and Mathias have rarely been captured together. Now, the actress has opened up on how people are ignorant about her husband, adding that his achievements are not widely recognised in India.

During a conversation with Fever FM, Taapsee Pannu spoke proudly on Mathias Boe’s achievements saying, “I feel sad for those people who don’t know who this guy (Mathias Boe) is. And I don’t want to come out and tell people. Just because he isn’t a cricketer or a big businessman, you don’t really feel like knowing. This is the guy who is probably one of the biggest achievers in badminton in the world and right now probably responsible for where our men’s badminton doubles have reached.”

Further reflecting on the ignorance, Taapsee Pannu added, “People have not really been interested in knowing about him, I have never hidden him. He is very much visible and he is a tall, well-built man, he shines with his white skin.”

Mathias Boe is a celebrated name in the world of badminton. With his instrumental role as the coach for the Indian national team in men’s doubles, he has taken Indian badminton to new heights. He has been guiding players like Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty to succeed in various tournaments.

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe’s wedding was a private affair with close friends and family in attendance. In an exclusive interview with HT City, the actress stated the reason behind opting for a private ceremony. Highlighting that she did not want to subject her personal life to public scrutiny, Taapsee mentioned that she willingly signed up for this life but not her family and loved ones.

As Taapsee Pannu continues to enjoy this new phase of marriage, she is eagerly awaiting the release of Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba. Set to release on Netflix on August 9, the sequel to the 2021 hit Haseen Dilruba also stars Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal and Jimmy Shergill in the lead roles. Besides the romantic thriller, Taapsee also has Khel Khel Mein alongside Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk and Fardeen Khan among others in the pivotal roles. The comedy-drama is slated to hit the theatres on August 15.

dishya mugshot 2023 11 b48ccd358135da707057939fd8419397
Dishya Sharma

With close to 10 years of experience, Dishya has entertainment running in the blood. Her love for Bollywood, Hollywood, and Korean film industries has…Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Taapsee Pannu Feels Husband Mathias Boe’s Achievements Haven’t Been Recognised
Taapsee Pannu Feels Husband Mathias Boe’s Achievements Haven’t Been Recognised
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Watch: Local man refuses to return match ball during TNPL game | Cricket News
Watch: Local man refuses to return match ball during TNPL game | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Sexy Video! Malaika Arora and Isha Malviya Flaunt Their Bombshell Figures in Hot Outfits | Watch
Sexy Video! Malaika Arora and Isha Malviya Flaunt Their Bombshell Figures in Hot Outfits | Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Manika Batra becomes first Indian table tennis player to reach last 16 in Olympics | Paris Olympics 2024 News
Manika Batra becomes first Indian table tennis player to reach last 16 in Olympics | Paris Olympics 2024 News
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
EPL: March double gives Brighton 3-0 win over lacklustre Liverpool | Football News

EPL: March double gives Brighton 3-0 win over lacklustre Liverpool | Football News

 Nagaland to Hold Urban Local Bodies Election After 2 Decades

Nagaland to Hold Urban Local Bodies Election After 2 Decades

 অজি প্রধানমন্ত্রী মিথ্যাবাদী: ম্যাখোঁ

অজি প্রধানমন্ত্রী মিথ্যাবাদী: ম্যাখোঁ

 রাশিয়ায় অফিস ভবনে আগুন, নিহত ৮

রাশিয়ায় অফিস ভবনে আগুন, নিহত ৮

 西川 ムアツ布団専用/セミダブル 厚さ90mm用/日本製/ムアツの替側 三つ折れ用200cm用セミダブル ふとんタウン 西川など寝具専門店 – 通販

西川 ムアツ布団専用/セミダブル 厚さ90mm用/日本製/ムアツの替側 三つ折れ用200cm用セミダブル ふとんタウン 西川など寝具専門店 – 通販

 whatsapp brings new feature recent groups to give facilities to its users – News18 Bangla

whatsapp brings new feature recent groups to give facilities to its users – News18 Bangla

 জাতীয়করণ চায় এমপিওভুক্ত শিক্ষাপ্রতিষ্ঠানগুলো

জাতীয়করণ চায় এমপিওভুক্ত শিক্ষাপ্রতিষ্ঠানগুলো

 [১] সৌদিআরবে হজযাত্রীদের সেবায় গুরুত্বপূর্ণ ভূমিকা পালন করছে মহিলা পুলিশ

[১] সৌদিআরবে হজযাত্রীদের সেবায় গুরুত্বপূর্ণ ভূমিকা পালন করছে মহিলা পুলিশ

 চাঁদপুর কচুয়ায় আবুল বাসার হত্যার কাদির (২২) গ্রেপ্তার

চাঁদপুর কচুয়ায় আবুল বাসার হত্যার কাদির (২২) গ্রেপ্তার

 বিদ্যুতের বিল থেকে ইন্টারভিউ কল! এই ৪ হোয়াটসঅ্যাপ বা SMS এলে ভুলেও খুলবেন না

বিদ্যুতের বিল থেকে ইন্টারভিউ কল! এই ৪ হোয়াটসঅ্যাপ বা SMS এলে ভুলেও খুলবেন না