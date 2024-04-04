বৃহস্পতিবার , ৪ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ২১শে চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Taapsee Pannu Hugs Mathias Boe At Mandap In Video From Wedding; SRK ‘Vents’ Anger At Juhi Chawla During IPL

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ৪, ২০২৪ ৬:০৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
wrap 5 2024 04 ce0ebec9a2321acd61d89590844fed76


Taapsee Pannu got married, Juhi Chawla spoke about SRK.

Taapsee Pannu got married, Juhi Chawla spoke about SRK.

First glimpse of Taapsee Pannu’s wedding has gone viral. Juhi Chawla opens up about IPL experience with Shah Rukh Khan.

Taapsee Pannu recently got married to her long-time boyfriend Mathias Boe in an intimate ceremony. News18 Showsha was the first to report this. Now, a video of Taapsee making her bridal entry has gone viral across social media. She danced her way to the mandap and joined Mathias on the mandap and greeted him with a warm hug.

Read More: Taapsee Pannu Gets Married To Boyfriend Mathias Boe, FIRST Video From Wedding Goes Viral | Watch

Mrunal Thakur fell on her knees to express her gratitude towards her fans. The actress, who will be seen in the Telugu film Family Star, was seen promoting the film with Vijay Deverakonda. During the event, Mrunal took centre stage and thanked fans for supporting her Telugu ventures. Vijay’s reaction to her gesture has gone viral.

Read More: Vijay Deverakonda Has the Sweetest Reaction as Mrunal Thakur Falls On Her Knees to Thank Telugu Fans

During the 1990s, Govinda reached the heights of his career, delivering one hit after another. However, within the film industry, it was known that punctuality wasn’t his strong suit. Producer Vashu Bhagnani, known for working with Govinda on successes like Hero No 1 and the original Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, recently recalled an incident from a shoot in Switzerland.

Read More: Govinda Made Hero No 1 Crew Wait In Switzerland For Three Days, Says Producer: ‘He Got Upset And…’

Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and Juhi’s husband Jay Mehta are co-owners of the popular IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders aka KKR. They are often spotted in stadiums together, cheering for their team and watching the match with vigour. However, in a recent interview, Juhi revealed that it is not the best idea to watch a match with Shah Rukh.

Read More: Shah Rukh Khan ‘Vents His Anger at Me’ During IPL, Says KKR Co-Owner Juhi Chawla: ‘We Are Not the Best…’

Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins joined hands yet again for another sexual awareness video. The actor, who is the brand ambassador for a sexual wellness brand, shared a new video on his Instagram account on Wednesday morning in which he was seen doubling up as the host of a TV commercial. In the video, Ranveer highlighted the issues of men who have performance issues in the bedroom. He then offers a product from his brand that could help.

Read More: Ranveer Singh Reunites With Johnny Sins Again, Drops Another EPIC Video on Sex Problem in Men; Watch

kashvi mugshot 2023 11 c6435cdcdbcc579307e57ae1237fe3ce
Kashvi Raj Singh

Kashvi Raj Singh is a News Trainee at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interestinRead More



Source link

wm judge gavel 1461291738X4g 750x563 1
বিয়ের নামে প্রতারণার ফাঁদে ফেলে ধর্ষণ, ৪ জনের যাবজ্জীবন
বাংলাদেশ
1712189507 photo
Sunil Narine: ‘Cricket is all about batting…’: Sunil Narine after a match-winning knock against Delhi Capitals | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
wrap 5 2024 04 ce0ebec9a2321acd61d89590844fed76
Taapsee Pannu Hugs Mathias Boe At Mandap In Video From Wedding; SRK ‘Vents’ Anger At Juhi Chawla During IPL
wm ADB Education Minister
শিক্ষাকে কর্মমুখী করতে সহযোগিতার আশ্বাস এডিবির
shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
