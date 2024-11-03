Taapsee Pannu Says She Wasn’t Paid Much For SRK’s Dunki; Kartik Aaryan Reveals His ‘Girlfriend’s’ Name

Last Updated: November 03, 2024, 21:52 IST

Taapsee Pannu spoke about her fee for films. Vidya Balan teased Kartik about his girlfriend, if he has one.

Taapsee and Kartik had everyone’s attention.

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most versatile actresses. She has carved a niche for herself through performances. Well, recently she made a shocking revelation about her remuneration for the film Dunki, where she starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan. In an interview with Indian Express, Taapsee shared that she wasn’t paid as much for the film. The film was released in 2023 and was directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Read More: Taapsee Pannu Reveals Not Being Paid Much For Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki: ‘They Feel They Are Doing A Favour’

Kartik Aaryan’s love life has often been a hot topic for fans. During his appearance on the Great Indian Kapil Show, his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 co-star Vidya Balan prodded him about who he is dating. Kapil and Vidya also asked Kartik’s mother to name the woman Kartik is dating, if there is one.

Read More: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Star Kartik Aaryan Opens Up About His ‘Girlfriend’: ‘Her Name Is…’

On November 1, fans couldn’t help but notice that neither Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, nor Shweta Bachchan publicly wished Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her birthday. The silence from her in-laws and husband sparked quite a stir online, leaving many fans confused — and some even irked — by the lack of any acknowledgement for Aishwarya’s special day.

Read More: Amitabh Bachchan’s Old Tweets On Aishwarya Rai’s Birthday Viral As Bachchans Skip Wishing Her: ‘Feel Good…’

The latest season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives revealed many personal stories, including Neelam Kothari discussing her first marriage for the first time. This emotional moment moved not only the audience but also producer Karan Johar to tears. In a reunion interview for Netflix, Karan shared his fear of difficult questions from his kids. He recalled feeling emotional when Neelam spoke with Ekta Kapoor about her divorce from businessman Rishi Sethia in the most recent season.

Read More: Karan Johar Opens Up About His Fear Of Being A Single Father To Roohi And Yash: ‘They Will Find Out Things…’

Noted Kannada film director Guru Prasad was discovered dead in his Bengaluru apartment on Sunday morning at the age of 52. Police suspect he may have died by suicide two or three days earlier. Living in the Madanayakanahalli area in northern Bengaluru for the past eight months, his death was reported after neighbours noticed a foul odour from his flat.

Read More: Kannada Director Guruprasad Found Dead In Bengaluru Apartment, Police Suspect Suicide