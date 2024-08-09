শুক্রবার , ৯ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ২৫শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Taapsee Pannu Turns Up the Heat in Sexy Black Gown at Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Screening | Watch

Taapsee Pannu Turns Up the Heat in Sexy Black Gown at Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Screening | Watch

Taapsee Pannu at the screening of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.

Taapsee Pannu at the screening of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.

Taapsee Pannu made a striking appearance at the screening of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, turning heads in a sexy black gown that perfectly highlighted her curves.

Taapsee Pannu made a striking appearance at the screening of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, turning heads in a sexy black gown that perfectly highlighted her curves. The fitted dress featured a sweetheart neckline, accentuating her toned physique while maintaining an air of elegance.

Draped across her shoulder was a bold red sheer fabric that added a pop of colour to her look, culminating in a delicate rose detail at her waist. This vibrant accessory not only broke the monotony of the black ensemble but also added a dramatic flair.

With her hair swept back into a sleek ponytail, Taapsee kept the focus on her striking features, complemented by minimal yet impactful makeup. Her choice of accessories was equally understated, with elegant earrings that added just the right amount of sparkle to her ensemble. Posing gracefully for the cameras, Taapsee exuded confidence and charm, her smile reflecting the excitement surrounding the film’s release.

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba marks the much-anticipated return of Taapsee and Vikrant Massey to the screen, joined by Sunny Kaushal. The trio promises to bring a new level of intrigue to this sequel, which follows the gripping narrative of the original film. In a recent interview with us, Taapsee shared her enthusiasm about working with Sunny for the first time, playfully noting how he had “bullied” her on set, creating a fun and lively atmosphere during the shoot.

“Lag raha hai ki kuch toh achcha kiya hoga ki phir se bula liya hai [to be a part of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba]. We must have done something really good to deserve Sunny. There are rare says of me being nice to him and he should just accept it. And I had invited him personally to my housewarming. I never told Vicky to bring him along as his plus one (laughs)!”

Entertainment Bureau

Source link

