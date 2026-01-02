Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Film Soon? Makers To Release 2 New Animated Movies In 6 Languages | Television News

Last Updated: January 02, 2026, 15:15 IST

The films place familiar TMKOC characters in new narrative settings while retaining the humour and community-led storytelling associated with the franchise.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been running successfully for 17 years now.

Here’s some good news for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans. The makers have now announced that they are all set to strengthen their animation vertical with the launch of two feature-length 3D animated films on YouTube.

While the first film, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 3D Animated Movie: Gokuldham to Galacto, was released on December 31, it will now be followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 3D Animated Movie: The Big Fat Alien Wedding on January 26. Both films will be available on YouTube in six languages – Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, supporting wider reach across regions, age groups and digital-first audiences.

Talking about the films, the maker of TMKOC and founder of Neela Mediatech, Asit Kumarr Modi, said, “TMKOC was created to bring families together and offer relief from everyday stress through simple, relatable stories. Animation allows us to carry that intent forward for children who are growing up on digital platforms today. For me, this is about ensuring that the emotional meaning behind the show community, warmth, and shared joy continues to resonate across generations, regardless of format.”

“The strength of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has always been its characters and the emotional bond audiences share with them. Animation gives us the freedom to explore those characters in new ways, experiment with humour, and reach newer audiences over time. These two films are just the beginning of how we want to build this vertical. Digital platforms like YouTube support that journey by enabling steady growth through discovery and repeat viewing at scale,” Harjeet Chhabra, CEO, Neela Mediatech, added.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah features iconic characters Dilip Joshi as Jethalal, Munmun Dutta as Babita Krishnan Iyer, Ambika Ranjankar as Komal Hansraj Hathi, Azhar Shaikh as Pinku, Amit Bhatt as Champaklal Jayantilal Gada, Mandar Chandwadkar as Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide, Sonalika Joshi as Madhavi Aatmaram Bhide, and Tanuj Mahashabde as Krishnan Subramaniam Iyer, among others. The show has been running successfully for 17 years now.

First Published: January 02, 2026, 14:30 IST