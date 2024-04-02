‘Talk of the town’: Brett Lee excited to see how Mayank Yadav progresses in next few months | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: As the T20 World Cup approaches, anticipation is mounting, and former Australian fast-bowling legend Brett Lee is eagerly awaiting the progress of India’s latest pace sensation, Mayank Yadav , whom he describes as the “talk of the town.”Mayank made a striking IPL debut for the Lucknow Super Giants against the Punjab Kings, where he grabbed headlines with his impressive performance.Recording figures of 3/27, Mayank showcased his blistering pace, captivating fans and experts alike.

Notably, in the 12th over of Punjab’s innings, he unleashed the season’s fastest delivery, clocking an impressive 155.8 kmph, a moment that quickly went viral on social media platforms.

“First things first, I don’t want to put any extra pressure on him, he is just 21. But he has got great pace and a nice action. I am super impressed with him, and really excited to see how he progresses in the next few months,” Lee, a JioCinema IPL expert, said during a roundtable on Tuesday.

“Mayank Yadav is the talk of the town. He has crossed 155, and hopefully, he is able to bowl even quicker tonight. I am looking forward to seeing how he backs up,” Lee said before the Lucknow Super Giants’ game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Mayank’s lightning-fast deliveries, consistently exceeding 150 kmph, left spectators and cricket enthusiasts awestruck during Lucknow Super Giants’ impressive 21-run victory over the Punjab Kings last Saturday.

His sheer pace proved to be a formidable challenge for batsmen like Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, and Jitesh Sharma, ultimately contributing to Punjab Kings’ downfall. Mayank’s exceptional performance earned him the well-deserved accolade of Player of the Match.

Switching gears to the topic of Virat Kohli , Brett Lee emphasised the importance of having key players like the Indian batting maestro in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Lee stressed that the presence of such experienced and influential figures is crucial for the success of their respective teams in the tournament, which is scheduled to take place across the United States and the West Indies in June.

“I would love to see big players playing in the T20 World Cup. I would love to see guys like Virat Kohli playing in the World Cup,” he said.

While Mayank has caught his attention with his pace and action, Lee feels Jasprit Bumrah remains the world’s best fast bowler but added he has not been used effectively enough.

“The bowler who impressed me the most (this IPL) from a fast-bowling point of view, I am still impressed with Jasprit Bumrah. I don’t think he has been used in the correct fashion. Though he was not at his best the other evening (on Monday against Rajasthan Royals).

“It was hard for him to control the swing because he has not bowled with the brand-new ball in the last couple of matches. I would always like to see Bumrah using the brand-new ball,” Lee said.

Lee also expressed his approval of the two-bouncer rule implemented in the IPL, noting that it has played a significant role in restoring a degree of equilibrium between bat and ball in a format that heavily favours batsmen.

“Two-bouncer rule is good. There are a lot of things that go against the bowlers. The two-bouncer rule allows the fast bowlers to plan the batter’s dismissal. Now they have got the option to bowl a short ball in the first ball and also the last ball.

When pressed to identify his top four teams for the current IPL season, Lee expressed his confidence in the Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Chennai Super Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“I made a prediction at the start two weeks ago. I see Delhi Capitals finishing on top this season, I have got RCB, the girls have done it and it’s time for the guys to step up, then there is CSK and Sunrisers Hyderabad.”

Asked about the ‘Impact Player’ rule, Lee said it “adds a lot of colour and value to the IPL”.

“It comes down to how the teams use it, you can also argue if you win the toss you can pick the best combination. I think they might go back to the drawing board later, but at the moment, it’s working nicely,” Lee said.

Speaking about Mumbai Indians’ poor start to the tournament, Lee warned against writing them off keeping in mind their penchant to fight back after slow starts.

“They are the most successful team in IPL’s history. I am not concerned about Mumbai Indians at the moment. They are showing signs of how good they are as a team. I think patience is the key.”

MI have lost their first three matches.

(With PTI inputs)