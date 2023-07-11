Tamannaah Bhatia Gets Papped Outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali Office, Fans Wonder If A Film Is In The Talks

Tamannaah Bhatia, currently basking in the success of Sujoy Ghosh’s story of Lust Stories 2, where she starred alongside her real-life partner Vijay Varma, was recently seen making her way around Mumbai. Paparazzi caught a glimpse of her outside filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office in Juhu. Radiant in a white salwar suit, she looked pretty as she posed for the paps. As they paps yelled “Love you ma’am”, she replied, “Love you more”. The pictures and videos have had fans wondering if the sought-after actress is gearing up for a role in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. The director is currently shooting for his upcoming series Heera Mandi, which is centred on the courtesans in India’s pre-Independence era.

Tamannah Bhatia has been hitting all the right notes with her recent performances. Whether it was in her first ever web series Jee Karda or Lust Stories – the Baahubali actress has proved yet again that she is capable of carrying any role with finesse. However, just like any other newcomer, Tamannaah Bhatia had to deal with her own set of challenges, one of them being to maintain a feminine demeanour. In a recent interview, Tamannaah revealed that she was told that she ‘walked like a bhai’.

Recalling an instance with a certain producer, Tamannaah told Barkha Dutt on Mojo Story, “I had one producer who told me that whether you’re walking, fighting, dancing, or expressing anger, you should always look feminine. This was literally the brief given to me when I was working on a film. The funny part was I had to learn how to walk like a girl based on whatever definition was meant for that in the movie.”

During an interview with Barkha Dutt for Mojo Story, the 33-year-old actress opened up about the misogyny and sexism she has faced. “The misogyny is so stark in my face and I was hoping that by 2023 that would not be the case but this time around if felt really stuck primarily because when I started becoming an actor, I was still dancing and looking glamorous. It wasn’t like I had a non-glamorous image and all of a sudden it has turned into something. I just found it strange that even in 2023 why does a female actor need to have this definition of she can? If she is doing intimacy, it is a personal attack,” she said.